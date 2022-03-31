fbpx

Banks Lost Over N1.1bn To Fraudsters

March 31, 2022096
How Wema Bank, GTCO Lose Over N1.1bn To Fraudsters

Commercial banks, in Nigeria, lost over N1.1bn to fraudsters in 2021 (last year).

This development was provided in the financial statements of the banks.

For Wema Bank, the cost of fraud rose by N27.46 million, year on year, as the loss incurred in 2020 was N643.277 million

Access Bank revealed that while it lost N502 million to fraud in 2021, third parties lost about N1.98 billion.

The bank also said that it recorded a total of 17,697 cases of fraud in 2021, majorly comprising Electronic Fraud/USSD (17,911), Cash Theft/ Suppression/Pilferage/Dry posting (33), Fraudulent Transfer/Withdrawals/Reactivation of account (16), and Armed Robbery (6).

During the review period, FCMB’s losses as a result of fraud climbed from N59.03 million to N89.8 million.

Why Wema Bank, others recorded losses to fraud

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS), a company saddled with the responsibility of providing infrastructure for interbank transactions in the country, blamed the losses on “the increase in transaction processing, speed and available channels”, which it said comes with “an unavoidable side effect– more vectors for fraudulent activities.”

According to the NIBBS, Nigeria’s adoption of several electronic channels continued to rise as N271.95 trillion worth of transactions were recorded on its platform in 2021 compared to N158.21 trillion that changed hands on the platform in 2020.

About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

