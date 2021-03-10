March 10, 2021 371

Blockchain is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe have an easy and safe way to access cryptocurrencies.

The Bitcoin blockchain is one of the largest and most powerful blockchains in the world. It was designed primarily to send Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency. So, naturally, in order to create a message in the Bitcoin blockchain, you must send some Bitcoins from one account to another.

If you are a Gold or Platinum verified user you will have the ability to withdraw USD to any bank account which you have also used to make a deposit.

How to withdraw from your Blockchain wallet

When you Buy Crypto in your Blockchain.com Wallet, the crypto will be held in your Trading Wallet. Your Trading Wallet balance is custodial, which means that Blockchain.com securely holds it for you.

You can keep your crypto in your Trading Wallet, sell your crypto from your Trading Wallet, or if you wish to Swap or send the crypto externally, you can withdraw it to your default non-custodial wallet balance.

To withdraw using Blockchain web wallet, click “Send” at the top of your wallet dashboard. Click on the “Currency” dropdown menu and choose the currency that was purchased. Next, click on the “From” dropdown menu and select your trading wallet. Click “Continue” to begin your withdrawal.

READ ALSO: All You Need To Know About Blockchain

How to withdraw your wallet on a mobile phone

To withdraw from your trading wallet on mobile, navigate to your wallet’s dashboard and select the cryptocurrency that was purchased. The funds from your Blockchain.com Buy order will reflect under “Trading Wallet Balance.” Select “Send to My Wallet,” to have those funds sent to your default wallet for the currency selected.

If you have not made a wallet backup yet, you will be prompted to do so during your first trading wallet withdrawal. Your 12-word backup phrase will allow you to recover your funds if you ever lose access to your wallet.

Once the withdrawal transaction has been processed, sent, and confirmed on the blockchain, the crypto should be available in your default wallet balance. From there, you can Swap it to another crypto, send it to the Exchange, or send it to any external address.

PLEASE NOTE:

The minimum withdrawal amount for USD is $1000.

You will be charged a fixed fee for every USD withdrawal you make, for Domestic transfers you will be charged $25 and for international transfers you will be charged $30. The fee will be deducted from your total account value unless you make a withdrawal for the full amount of USD you have, in which case the fee will be deducted from the withdrawal amount instead. For more info on Fiat Deposit/Withdrawal fees please click on this link.

You will need to have your 2FA security settings enabled in order to make a withdrawal, if you haven’t done this you can use this link to update your settings.

-Your withdrawal should appear in your bank account within 1-2 days but can take up to 4 business days depending on your bank.