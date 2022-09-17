How To Win In The Verve Goodlife National Consumer Promo

It’s the season of good news and rewards for all Verve cardholders as Africa’s leading payment card scheme and digital token brand, Verve, rewards cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes in its third National Consumer Promo, Verve Good Life 3.0.

Verve has partnered with eight commercial banks namely, First Bank, Zenith, Access, Ecobank, FCMB, Union, Fidelity and United Bank for Africa (UBA) to reward its loyal customersSince the promo started on August 22, 2022, Verve has put smiles on the faces of its cardholders by rewarding them with 10% cashback on their weekly spend, at the end of every week.

Added to that, Verve will be rewarding 20 cardholders with a whooping sum of N1 million each, monthly. Isn’t that exciting? 200 cardholders will also be rewarded with N20,000 monthly when they transact with their Verve cards on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals, online platforms, or generate Paycodes for transactions.

Wondering how you can be one of the lucky winners? It’s quite easy! To qualify for the promo, simply start transacting with your Verve card to increase your chances of winning. And if you do not have a Verve card from any of these banks: First Bank, Zenith, Access, Ecobank, FCMB, Union, Fidelity, and United Bank for Africa (UBA), you can request one from the branch closest to you.

Speaking on the promo, Chidike Oluaoha, Group Head Growth Marketing, Group Marketing & Corporate Communications, Interswitch, said the Verve Good Life 3.0 promo was designed to reward cardholders for their unwavering loyalty to Verve.

He noted that beyond providing safe and seamless payment solutions that address the lifestyle needs of Verve cardholders, Verve will continue to reward cardholders for their loyalty. He also urged cardholders to take advantage of the promo to transact more and increase their chances of winning.The Verve Goodlife National Consumer Promo 3.0 is scheduled to run from August 22 till October 30, 2022.