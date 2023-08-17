How To Track A Flight In Real Time

Tracking an aircraft in real time may be fun, instructive, and convenient, especially if you’re waiting for someone or just curious about the airplane’s progress.

Here are five free apps and websites for tracking aircraft in real-time:

1. Flightradar24

Flightradar24 is one of the most popular and most used sites for tracking flights.

With the free mode you can see all of the planes in the sky, including the name of the aircraft, the code, where the country of origin and the destination.

With flightradar24 you can also know the time the plane departed, its exact location, gate and when the baggage will be offloaded.

You can easily track any flight in real-time with Flightradar24 and never lose sight of it. You can also replay the path of the flight.

The website is user friendly and so is the mobile version which is available on iOS and Google store for download.

2. Plane Finder

Plane Finder is yet another real-time flight tracking platform that displays live aircraft movements using credible data.

It displays a map of aircraft positions, flight trajectories, and flight information.

Plane Finder is also available for mobile downloads.

3. FlightStats

You may also track flights from anywhere in the world with FlightStats by entering a flight number, route, or airport. When you search for a flight, the information is saved on the My Flights page for easy access later.

The mobile version is available for download.

4. FlightAware

FlightAware Flight Tracker can track general aviation flights in the United States and Canada, such as private and charter planes.

A flight can be found by aircraft registration, route, airline, flight number, city pair, or airport code. The program displays a full-screen map with a radar overlay, as well as detailed flight information.

5. Plane Lives App

Planes Live is a flight monitoring app that allows you to track both commercial aircraft and biplanes across the world.

Planes Live can notify you of changes to your flight schedule if you have notifications enabled. The program allows you to narrow down your flight search by airplane model, airline firm, arrival airport, departure airport, and so on.