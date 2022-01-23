How To Stay Healthy, Fresh During The Harmattan Season

January 23, 2022 134

Just when we thought the harmattan season was over, it came back with a reloaded version knocking our skin dry again and the dusty and chilly.

The Harmattan season is characterised by dry, draughty air, dust and cold.

Cold baths in the morning are usually not fun, we have to not only moisturize our skin but have hand creams, chapsticks, hot liquid on standby and a jacket.

Thie season is definitely not favourable to persons with dry skin or scalps, the skin is drier and it could appear white making the individuals look untidy.

Here’s how to stay fresh and healthy during the harmattan season.

Hydration. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Mask up. Cover your nose and mouth with a mask or towel especially when you step out.

Always use moisturizers to prevent dry skin and dry palms.

Use lip balm/chapsticks to prevent cracked lips.

Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables to boost your system.

Vitamin C. Make sure that you take a regular amount of vitamin c.

Have a healthy balanced diet.

Avoid or reduce outdoor activities, especially if you have allergies. The harmattan season triggers allergies.

Stay indoors to avoid dust inhalation of harmful particles coming with the wind.

Wear warm clothes to protect you from the weather.

Get medical help if you do not feel well or are suffering from allergies.

Keep your doors and windows closed, this would reduce the amount of dust that enters your house.

Clean and dust your house as often as you can.