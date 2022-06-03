How To Stay Healthy During And After The Pandemics

June 3, 2022 103

Health has turned into one of the main topics of interest in the last couple of years. People have never been so focused on their health and have talked about it with such frequency.

It seems like health crisis caused by Covid has taught us to look closer and pay attention to what our bodies tell us.

Whether you are vaccinated or not, there are always ways you can protect your health or boost your immune system.

Healthy Diet

We have all heard it so many times, in order to be healthy, generally, people say we should eat more fruit and vegetables, avoid dairy products and sugar and regulate the intake of fish and meat.

But what does this really mean? How do we know what food is best for us in a given moment? It´s a good idea to do a menu planning or go to a nutrition expert for advice or even do the blood test that will give us more information on what types of food we should avoid or include in our daily routine.

Furthermore, spending more time at home can lead us to modify our habits and our schedules, delaying meal times, which can lead us to snack and feel tempted to resort to inadvisable foods such as snacks, both sweet and salty, pastries and sweets, sugary soft drinks and processed foods, which should be limited.

In those moments between meals when you feel like eating something, you can resort to foods such as fruit, take a handful of raw or roasted nuts without salt, a natural yogurt, or why not, occasionally, an ounce of dark chocolate. And we cannot forget to hydrate ourselves properly, remember to drink water or natural juices.

Physical Activity

For a healthy life style, all the experts coincide that physical activity is of great importance whether you choose to do it outdoors or indoors. Currently it is very common to work from home in the online modality.

If so, it is important not to neglect fitness: get up at least every hour, stretch or walk a few steps; carry out a “healthy break” every two hours: get up, take a walk, stretch your arms, gently stretch your neck; have a drink such as water or a tea or coffee and a fruit.

While sitting, move your legs, stretching them out and twisting your ankles. The same with the neck, gently from time to time, turn the head from one side to the other and do stretches tilting the head.

If you have to answer a phone call, take the opportunity to get up and talk while taking a walk around the room or the corridor. In case you going to participate in a video conference, take the opportunity to get up a little earlier and go for a walk or stretch.

Reduce Stress

It is also important that we do our best to free our body and our mind from all the stress, we accumulate during the working days (MindBodyGreen).

Easier said than done, though, as we are constantly struggling with stress both at work and at home, but in order to be able to reduce stress and handle negative emotions, it is essential to make an effort and find the time for ourselves.

All crises are an opportunity for change. People have the ability to adapt to adverse situations and overcome all kinds of circumstances and learn from it. If anything, this pandemic has taught us to take better care of our health.