How To Start A Shawarma Business In Nigeria With Just N180,000

November 16, 2021037
How To Start A Shawarma Business In Nigeria With N180,000

Shawarma is a popular sandwich for a lot of Nigerians, especially the younger population, who are always on the move or too tired to prepare a meal or just want to have a snack for lunch or dinner.

One good thing about shawarma is that it is quite affordable and easy to make, however, one must know how to combine the ingredients to achieve a tasty snack.

This has resulted in so many Nigerians starting up shawarma businesses in almost every nook and cranny, especially in busy places like markets such as Computer Village, roadsides.

The business is very popular and the operators of the business are making a living from selling this food item, which was made popular by Lebanese in the early 2,000’s.

One good thing about making shawarma is that it does not depend on electricity to prepare it.

What You Need To Start A Shawarma Business In Nigeria

1. How Much Do You Need As Capital To Have A Shawarma Spot

Just like every other business, to start a shawarma business one must have some startup capital.

The capital would enable the operator to purchase the equipment and raw materials for preparing the meal. While there is no rule as to how much you need to start the business, there is a minimum one must have to takeoff.

The size of the capital depends on the type of equipment the business owner has in mind. The minimum capital requirement is 180,000 naira. This does not include rent or a stand such as a tricycle stand.

2. Best Place To Sell Shawarma (Location)

The business owner would need to pick out a location where they intend to sell their product. Places to consider are markets with urban youth population, central locations like bus stations and business districts.

3.7 Most Important Equipments

The equipment needed to start the business:

Shawarma toaster
Frying pan and pots
Apron
Gas cooker
Umbrella
Skillet
Split
Bowls and cutleries

While the business owner is able to put these requirements together, knowing how to prepare shawarma is very important for success in the trade.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

