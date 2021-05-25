May 25, 2021 35

The Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the 2021 Mock exam and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

However, the body urged all candidates who are willing to take part in the 2021 Mock exam to reprint their examination slip from the its official website.

Below are simple steps on how to print your JAMB Mock Exam Slips.

How to Print JAMB 2021 Mock Exam Slips

Check your registered email address for your exam slip (If not found in your inbox, please check your Junk/Spam E-mail folder just in case the slip got delivered there instead of your inbox). Then proceed to any cyber cafe/business centre to print it out.

OR

Go to JAMB Mock exam slip printing portal at https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/ExamSlipPrinting1/PrintMockExaminationSlip. Supply your JAMB registration number or email address in the required column. Finally, click on the ‘Print Examination Slip’ button to access/print your Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination slip.

See – JAMB Syllabus and JAMB Brochure.

NB: The mock exam is just a rehearsal for candidates who want to experience the situation to expect during the actual examinations.

JAMB 2021 Mock Exam Date

After several postponements of the JAMB examination and mock date due to difficulties faced by the prospective candidate in registering for the exam, the body announced that the Mock exam will now hold on June 3rd, 2021.

S/N ACTIVITY DATE 1. Mock Registration 8th April, 2021 to 29th May, 2021 2. Mock Examination 3rd June, 2021

READ ALSO: JAMB Extends Registration Deadline By Two Weeks

See Confirmed JAMB 2021 Examination Date

This online platform can confirm to you that the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed that the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would hold from June 19 to July 3.