How To Make Delicious Igbo Egusi Soup

March 17, 2021 99

Nigeria is the most populated black nation on earth and is renowned for its rich diversity in culture, tribes, customs, beliefs, and food.

They are known to be vivacious and welcoming. It is simply a home filled with beautiful and exotic cultures.

As it is widely known, Nigeria likes to outdo itself in everything, food not been an exception.

We just like to enjoy the best of life. We go all out with our dishes. Typical Nigerian food is rich, spicy, tasty, and appetizing as well as nutritional.

We make a great deal of ensuring our food is filled with a whole lot of nutritional benefits to enable us to live a healthy and strong life.

Our foods are rich in vitamins, proteins, and other vital nutritional components we need to stay healthy.

So, if you are thinking of visiting or staying in Nigeria, one thing you must do is explore the richness of this nation including our delicacies.

Our meals form a vital part of our rich heritage. Each tribe has a rich array of cuisines mostly sourced from natural plants, fruits, and vegetables.

They are a mixture of spicy, juicy flavours that leave your palates wanting more.

Our meals are simply a part of our story, just like the meals of every culture around the globe.

READ ALSO: Red Velvet Cake: Recipe, Simple Steps On How To Bake For Your Next Birthday

Egusi Soup

In this piece, we will be guiding you through the steps of how to prepare egusi soup, one of Nigeria’s popular soups.

Egusi is a staple, and is usually accompanied with pounded yam, fufu, and eba.

It is prepared in variations by the various ethnic groups in the country. It is made out of freshly-grounded melon seed with other richly assorted ingredients.

Here’s how to prepare egusi soup:

Egusi Soup recipes:

3 Cups of grounded egusi (this depends on the number of people)

½ cup of palm oil

Onions and pepper

Salt

Blended crayfish

Stock

Cooked meat, fish, or chicken (it depends on personal preference)

Pumpkin leaves

Simple steps to follow

Blend your egusi and make it into a paste by mixing with water or stock from the meat;

Put a pot on a stove and pour your palm oil, set to low heat;

Add the stock and set your cooker to low heat to simmer;

Add your grounded crayfish;

Use a teaspoon to make the egusi paste into a ball and put it into the pot;

Leave to simmer for 20-30 minutes;

Add your meat and fish and other ingredients you have prepared;

Add the already cut-up and washed pumpkin leaves;

Stir and put a lid on the pot and allow to cook for 10 minutes;

Stir and taste to check if the seasoning is enough, add more if need be;

Leave for 2 mins and your soup is ready.

This soup can be served with different kinds of swallows like eba, pounded yam, semo, and any swallow you prefer.

Once again, if you’re planning on visiting this beautiful country Nigeria, then you most definitely should try this soup.

This piece was written for BizWatch Nigeria by Pearl Nwaogazi, Client Service Executive at MediaCraft Associates.