SIM Registration: See How To Link Your NIN To Airtel Phone Number

December 17, 2020
Phone subscribers, Airtel users have been given two weeks ultimatum to link their National Identity Number (NIN) to their phone numbers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC vows to block SIM without proper registration.

According to the NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

Read Also: /mtn-releases-portal-ussd-code-for-nin-sim-registration-linkage/

How To Link Your NIN To Airtel Phone Number

Airtel Nigeria through its verified Twitter account released USSD code, *121*1# for its users to link their phone numbers to their National Identity Number (NIN).

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.

How To Register NIN Number For SIM Registration

Step 1

Step 2

Submit Your Application

  • Visit any nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any of the following Original and Valid supporting documents.
  •  Enrolment Center will  direct you to where your  Enrolment Officer will verify your details on your application.
  • The Enrolment Officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics and be given Transaction ID Slip.

Step 3

Collect your NIN

  • The National Identification Number (NIN) Slip issuance is within 2 to 3 working days.
  • The issuance of NIN can take longer time for some cases sake of validation of details for NIMC.
  • Keep the Transaction ID Slip very well for the NIN Slip collection
