fbpx
NIN Registration Centres: Easy Way To Know If NIN Is Successfully Linked To Your 9mobile, Airtel, MTN, Glo

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER

NIN Registration Centres: Easy Way To Know If NIN Is Successfully Linked To Your 9mobile, Airtel, MTN, Glo

January 20, 2021043
Easy Way To Know If NIN Is Successfully Linked To Your 9mobile, Airtel, MTN, Glo

Federal Government previously announced January 19 as the deadline for Nigerians to link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIM cards.

If you do not have your NIN, hurry to get it before the final deadline so as to have peace of mind.

How to know if you have linked your NIN to your SIM

MTN

MTN subscribers are to dial *785#, you would be given the option to imput your NIN.

After you input your NIN which is 11 digits numbers, then you would get a message alerting that your NIN has been linked.

READ ALSO: OAU Cancels 2020/2021 Academic Session, Continues 2019/2020 Session

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) would verify your NIN which you submited to your network provider.

If you are not sure if your NIN has been processed, start the redo the regristation till you get a confirmation message.

GLO

To know if you have successfully linked your NIN with your Glo sim, you would receive a message informing you that Glo has successfully received your NIN.

If you used the USSD code *109# to link your NIN, you should get a confirmatory message.

To link your NIN using USSD, dial *109#, enter your NIN 11 digit number then you should get a message informing you if it was successful.

Glo subscribers can send their NIN to 109, or dial *109*NIN digits#.

Note that you can try it again if you are sure whether your phone number is linked to your NIN.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Oxygen Demand Jumps by 400% In Lagos

9mobile

To check if your NIN has been linked to your phone number, dial *996# and follow the instructions or go to https://9mobile.com.ng/nin/

An easy way to know if your NIN has been linked to your phone number is to check if you received a message from your network provider. The message would inform you that your NIN has been successfully linked to your number.

Dial *996# to verify if your NIN has been linked to your number; to link your NIN and also to check for NIN regristation centres.

Step 1: dial *996#

Step 1
Step 2

Step 3: Input your NIN. After you send your NIN, the message below would be on your screen.

Step 3

After that, you would get a message from 9mobile informing you that your NIN has been successfully linked to your number.

Airtel

To confirm if your Airtel number has been linked to your NIN, dial *1211#, you would get a message prompting you that your NIN has been successfully uploaded. Then you would get a confirmatory message telling you that your NIN has been linked.

If you do not get such message, try to upload your NIN till you get a confirmatory message.

READ ALSO: Net Forex Inflow Disappoints Expectation

About Author

NIN Registration Centres: Easy Way To Know If NIN Is Successfully Linked To Your 9mobile, Airtel, MTN, Glo
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 1, 2017041

Oil Hits $55.96 As Trade Ends in Tight Range

Oil prices on Tuesday, February 28, continuing to trade in a tight range with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC’s bullish production cuts offset by increasing crude product
Read More
Siemens IT/TELECOM
March 28, 2018057

Siemens Creates Opportunities for Digitalization Skills Development Across Africa

44% of all work activities in Ethiopia are susceptible to automation, as are 46% in Nigeria, 52% in Kenya and 41% in South Africa The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to revolutionize the job market an
Read More
Lagos State APC Chieftains Disband Political Groups 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 5, 2018061

Tinubu Describes Atiku as ‘Unfit’ for Presidency

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday dismissed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as unfit t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon