How To Join MTN’s mPulse Spelling Bee Competition

The last quarters of 2023 have taken interesting turns, especially since the commencement of the 2023 edition of the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition for primary and secondary school students between the ages of 9 and 15.

The buzz around the competition skyrocketed following the emergence of last year’s winner, Miss Kate Ene David, a 13-year-old student of Intimacy with Christ Secondary School, who not only won the competition but made history as the first-ever female CEO of the ICT giant, MTN Nigeria.

Before Kate, the competition had seen the rise of two other champions: Snow George and Akinyele Ademoyegun, both of whom have left an indelible mark in history by joining the League of Spelling Bee champions in Nigeria.

As you may know, the competition is not only educational but also rewarding, little wonder thousands of students from across Nigeria enrol annually to participate in it!

If you are reading this article because you are interested in participating or because you know a genius who will beat the odds, keep reading to grasp how you can seamlessly register and join in the competition.

First, it’s noteworthy that only people on the mPulse plan can access the mPulse website. So, if you are not on this plan, you may migrate by texting the word ‘mPulse’ to 344 or dialling *344*1#.

Voila! You have successfully migrated to the mPulse plan. Follow these next steps to register and subsequently participate.

Visit the mPulse website via your preferred web browser Click on the spelling bee banner on the home page of the website. Sign up or log in as a student Click on ‘play annually’. (This will present options to play annually or play monthly, please stick with the former.) Take the ‘practice test’ as many times as required until you can spell every word correctly Click ‘round 1’ when you are ready!

Through these easy-peasy steps, you are on your way to winning fantastic prizes for yourself, your English teacher, and your school.

This year’s edition seeks to reward the top 20 finalists with over N18 million worth of prizes, including laptops, smartphones, and goody bags. The winner’s school will be presented with cutting-edge ICT devices to facilitate learning, while the top three spellers will rack up prizes for their English Teachers.

The cherry on top is that the winner gets to become MTN Nigeria’s CEO for a day and the face of MTN mPulse for a year. How awesome is that?

So, hurry now and begin your journey toward becoming a spelling bee champion.