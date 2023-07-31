How To Japa To Ireland From Nigeria For Free

Nigerians might also migrate to the Republic of Ireland to pursue their dreams of a better life. This is due to the benefits of migrating to Ireland, which include universal healthcare.

While foreign relocations frequently incur costs, there are ways to make the process more reasonable. In this article, we show the Ireland Fellows Program-Africa, which might assist you in relocating to Ireland from Nigeria without incurring significant fees, making your desire of living in the country of enchantment more attainable. Let’s get started.

What It’s About

The Ireland Fellows Programme aims to develop early- to mid-career professionals with leadership potential from qualified nations. This implies that the program will train future leaders to create in-country capability to accomplish national SDGs and foster good partnerships with Ireland.

It provides chosen students with the option to pursue a fully financed one-year master’s degree program at an Irish higher education institution (HEI). The program also encourages gender equality, equal opportunity, and a welcoming environment for diversity. Successful candidates will receive a grant that covers program fees, travel, lodging, and living expenses.

What African countries are Allowed

Citizens of any of the African nations listed below are eligible for the Ireland Fellowship Programme. Angola, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are among them.

Agriculture, health, education, human rights, computer science, engineering, business, and other subjects are also eligible for this scholarship.

Who is the Ireland programme for

The program is only open to employees of government departments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that collaborate with Irish Aid in the above-mentioned African countries, as well as employees of organizations that are aligned with Irish Aid’s development strategy in their country and have been identified by the Irish Embassy.

How To Go About Application

There are three steps to the application process: preliminary application, comprehensive application, and interviews. All applicants who are chosen to proceed after the second step must take an online Duolingo English Test.

Applicants who are selected for an interview will be asked to take another English language test, usually the IELTS exam, unless they already have an up-to-date IELTS certificate.

Needs For The programme

In addition to being a resident national of one of the African nations indicated above, you must have a minimum of two or three years of considerable work experience closely related to your planned program(s) of study, depending on the country.

In addition, you must have a bachelor’s degree from an acknowledged and government-recognized higher education institution, with a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (4.0 scale). The certificate must have been issued in 2012 or later (within the last 12 years).

Furthermore, you must not possess a certification at the Master’s or higher level. This implies you cannot be presently enrolled in a master’s level or higher program, or be about to begin a master’s level or higher in the academic year 2023/24.

Importantly, you must be able to demonstrate the following: leadership abilities and aspirations; a commitment to the achievement of the SDGs within your own country; and a commitment to contribute to building positive relationships with Ireland.

Furthermore, you must have identified and selected three programmes relevant to your academic and professional background from the Directory of Eligible Programmes. Have a clear understanding of the academic and English Language proficiencies required for all programmes chosen.