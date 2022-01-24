How To Immigrate to Canada In 2022: 5 Easiest Steps

January 24, 2022 111

If you are a Nigerian looking for how to relocate to Canada, this article is for you. As we are going to be looking at the steps to take in order to relocate and the requirements needed.

Requirements

You must be under the ages of 35 and below, You must hold at least 2 bachelor’s degrees or a master’s degree and must have at least 3 years worth of skilled experience.

Steps

Express Entry Program

Canadian Immigration Program that allows immigrants to live and work in Canada as skilled workers through Express Entry.

The new system will allow Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) to pro-actively assess, recruit, and select immigrants who are skilled and/or possessed the relevant qualifications under federal economic immigration programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), The Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

The Express Entry program will also allow individual provinces and territories to use the system in order to recruit suitable candidates as part of the Provincial Nominee Programs so that labour market demands are met.

Family Reunification remains a cornerstone of Canada’s immigration policy. Families in Canada can sponsor their relatives to come to Canada on a permanent basis. In order to qualify to sponsor your relative, you have to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Also who you can sponsor is your spouse and children under the age of 22 (there are some exceptions to this). Sponsoring your parents or grandparents is no longer an option at this time. However, you can bring them to Canada under the Super Visa Category.

LMIA Work Visa

Many applicants for Canadian immigration first get Canadian job offers, apply for a work visa and then on that basis, immigrate to Canada. The LMIA involves securing a Canadian job offer, having the Canadian employer apply for an LMIA through Service Canada, and then the applicant applying for the work permit after the LMIA is approved.

This is a very involved process but can lead to Canadian permanent residence.

The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP)

The PNP route is becoming an increasingly popular way to immigrate to Canada. Canadian provinces such as Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, and others have developed their own immigration programs that often lead to a fast-track process.

However, the PNP category generally requires that applicants reside in the respective Provinces after they arrive in Canada. Further, most PNPs require a job offer from a Canadian employer in order to qualify.

The several forms of PNP’s are- Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP), British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BCPNP), Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP), Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP), New Brunswick Provincial Nominee Program (NBPNP), Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP)

Yukon Nominee Program (YNP.

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC) is an immigration program that allows individuals who have worked in Canada for at least one year to immigrate permanently.

Are there other options for Canadian Migration?

Yes. There are other ways to obtain Canadian immigration. These include Humanitarian and Compassionate application, Refugee Claims, as well as the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program.