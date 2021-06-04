June 4, 2021 103

The shortlisting process as begun for the N-Power Batch C candidate and a compulsory Biometric fingerprint be done via the NASIMS portal.

If you are one of the candidate that got a congratulatory message on your dashboard, it is neccesary to visit the NASIM portal to complete your registration.

Click Here to download the Nasims Npower biometric Software.

The NASIMS steps for N-Power biometric enrolment

Applicants are to strictly adhere to the following instructions;

Login to nasims.gov.ng

Click verification tab

Click “Capture your finger”

Install enrolment app

Re-enter credentials, and “click proceed”

Click on “Begin enrolment”

Submit and Save Enrolment

End and exit app.

Note: The NPower Biometrics Enrollment mainly for shortlisted applicants