fbpx
How To Download NASIMS Npower Biometric Software On Your Device

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

How To Download NASIMS Npower Biometric Software On Your Device

June 4, 20210103
N-power physical verification

The shortlisting process as begun for the N-Power Batch C candidate and a compulsory Biometric fingerprint be done via the NASIMS portal.

If you are one of the candidate that got a congratulatory message on your dashboard, it is neccesary to visit the NASIM portal to complete your registration.

Click Here to download the Nasims Npower biometric Software.

The NASIMS steps for N-Power biometric enrolment

Applicants are to strictly adhere to the following instructions;

Login to nasims.gov.ng

Click verification tab

Click “Capture your finger”

Install enrolment app

Re-enter credentials, and “click proceed”

Click on “Begin enrolment”

Submit and Save Enrolment

End and exit app.

Note: The NPower Biometrics Enrollment mainly for shortlisted applicants

About Author

How To Download NASIMS Npower Biometric Software On Your Device
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 28, 2013080

World Bank: Nigeria, Others Lose $40bn to Corruption Yearly

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank has identified corruption as the greatest setback to development in Nigeria. The bank estimated that every year, between $20 billlion to $40
Read More
Southern Govs. Urge Buhari To Comply With Federal Character, Demand Restructuring NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 12, 20210493

Southern Govs. Urge Buhari To Comply With Federal Character, Demand Restructuring

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governors of 17 southern states held a meeting in Asaba, Delta state, on Tuesday on the state of the nation. Among their key demands are that President
Read More
A Lot Of Stolen Nigerian Assets Still Out There - Transparency Int. NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 24, 20210323

A Lot Of Stolen Nigerian Assets Still Out There – Transparency Int.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Watchdog Transparency International (TI) disclosed that many stolen Nigerian assets are yet to be repatriated back to Nigeria. The organisation said that as
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.