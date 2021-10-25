fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

How To Create An Account On eNaira, Set Up Your Profile

October 25, 20210131
eNaira Provides High-Value Payment Services To Financial Institutions - Buhari

BizWatch Nigeria reported that Nigeria’s digital currency known as the eNaira will be unveiled today (Monday) by President Muhammadu Buhari, about twenty-four days after its initial launch date.

eNaira

According to a statement released by CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, “the launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the Central Bank of Nigeria in advancing the boundaries of the payments system in order to make financial transactions easier and seamless for every stratum of the society.

“Following a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and indeed, a cross-section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The eNaira, therefore, marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.

“Given that the eNaira is a journey, the unveiling marks the first step in that journey, which will continue with a series of further modifications, capabilities and enhancements to the platforms.

“The CBN will continue to work with relevant partners to ensure a seamless process that will benefit every user, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbanked population”.

How to easily create an account/Set up your profile

Go to your App Store or Google Play Store and download the eNaira app.

Click on the “signup” icon to begin the registration.

Select your Relationship Bank/eNaira Partner from the list of banks provided.

Input your mobile number and create a password.

Carefully input the following Personal Details : First Name, Surname, Date of Birth (DoB), State of Origin, Account Number tied to your Relationship Bank/eNaira partner (the bank you selected) and your Bank Verification Number (BVN).

On successful validation of the details above details in, a wallet activation mail will be sent to the email address tied to your BVN.

Go to the registered mailbox and confirm receipt of the email

Click on “Activate wallet” to confirm your email and activate your speed eNaira Wallet

Enter your Username (email address tied to your BVN) and Password (created by you) to log in to the eNaira Speed Wallet

To fund the eNaira Speed Wallet, log in to your Bank Mobile/Internet Banking platform and initiate the transfer.

Related tags :

About Author

How To Create An Account On eNaira, Set Up Your Profile
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Naira Sells For N575/$1 At Parallel Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 17, 20200386

Naira Trades at ₦470/$1 at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable closing at N470/$1 on Thursday, July 16, 2020. However, on the officially recognized NAFEX market, 
Read More
OPEC Signing Of PIB Into Law Provides Nigeria Unique Opportunity NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 14, 20210453

OPEC Adjusts Oil Demand Expectations For 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) adjusted its expectations for oil demand in 2021, as producing countries move to increase outpu
Read More
April 15, 20140144

Zenith Bank Receives N21.3bn For SMEs Lending

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zenith Bank Plc has received an approved sum of N21.3 billion Line of Credit (LOC) for lending to Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. Board
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.