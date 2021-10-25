How To Create An Account On eNaira, Set Up Your Profile

October 25, 2021 131

BizWatch Nigeria reported that Nigeria’s digital currency known as the eNaira will be unveiled today (Monday) by President Muhammadu Buhari, about twenty-four days after its initial launch date.

eNaira

According to a statement released by CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, “the launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the Central Bank of Nigeria in advancing the boundaries of the payments system in order to make financial transactions easier and seamless for every stratum of the society.

“Following a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and indeed, a cross-section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The eNaira, therefore, marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.

“Given that the eNaira is a journey, the unveiling marks the first step in that journey, which will continue with a series of further modifications, capabilities and enhancements to the platforms.

“The CBN will continue to work with relevant partners to ensure a seamless process that will benefit every user, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbanked population”.

How to easily create an account/Set up your profile

Go to your App Store or Google Play Store and download the eNaira app.





Click on the “signup” icon to begin the registration.

Select your Relationship Bank/eNaira Partner from the list of banks provided.

Input your mobile number and create a password.

On successful validation of the details above details in, a wallet activation mail will be sent to the email address tied to your BVN.

Go to the registered mailbox and confirm receipt of the email

Click on “Activate wallet” to confirm your email and activate your speed eNaira Wallet

Enter your Username (email address tied to your BVN) and Password (created by you) to log in to the eNaira Speed Wallet

To fund the eNaira Speed Wallet, log in to your Bank Mobile/Internet Banking platform and initiate the transfer.