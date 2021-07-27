fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

How To Check Your N-Power Deployment Status, Print Letter

July 27, 20210142
N-power physical verification

How to check Npower Batch C deployment status

Follow the steps below to check your Npower deployment:

Visit, https://www.nasims.gov.ng

  1. Login to your dashboard with your registered Password and Email Address.

2. Click on the ‘Deployment’ button at the top side of your NASIMS profile.

3. Once clicked on the deployment button, your N-power deployment status will display.

If deployed, you will get a response below:

Congratulations!!! Dear [Applicant’s Name],
you have been deployed as N-power Batch C Beneficiary.

But if you have not been deployed, you will see the following statement:

“Dear [Applicant’s Name], you have not been deployed yet.
Please check back for the deployment information after the deployment date has been set.”

How To Print Deployment Letter

It is mandatory to print your Npower deployment letter once you have login to the portal and confirmed that you have been deployed. Npower requires all applicants in the batch c stream 1 and 2 to print their letter of their deployment from the NASIMS Portal.

Your Npower deployment or Posting Letter contains your Place of Primary Assignment and will be required of you when you show up at the centre. So it is important you have the hard copy of this letter handy and you should do so now.

To print your posting letter, simply visit any cafe and login to NASIMS Portal, then print the page that includes your PPA and Deployment information. We will provide you with more information on that much later in this article.

Related tags :

About Author

How To Check Your N-Power Deployment Status, Print Letter
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
April 3, 201901197

Participating in the $3 billion Upscale Pork Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pork accounts for about $3 billion of consumption value in Nigeria and Ghana alone, yet 80% of the consumed pork is imported, according to fresh reports fro
Read More
SPW 774,000: Latest News Headlines, Stipends Updates For Today Biz Opportunity
July 15, 20210657

NDE SPW 774000 Jobs: Latest News, Payment Updates For Today

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good day, here are the latest NDE SPW 774000 Jobs and payment updates for today, Thursday, July 15th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria. NDE 774000 SPW Jobs: FG Begi
Read More
Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
August 19, 20180583

Tissue Paper/Serviette Manufacturing: The Fastest Growing Industry in Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tissue paper/serviette is something that almost everyone uses every day and it has become an essential household item because of its multi-purpose use and d
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.