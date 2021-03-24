fbpx
How To Check Your N-Power Batch C Deployment Status

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

How To Check Your N-Power Batch C Deployment Status

March 24, 20210134
How To Check Your N-Power Batch C Deployment Status

The N-Power batch C recruitment is still ongoing as applicants/candiadates are expected to register on National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform.

The recruitment of the N-Power C batch candidate will be done through the NASIMS portal, see the information below to register, update profile and write the CBT test.

How to login to the NASIMS Portal

  1. Click on login visit https://nasims.gov.ng/login
  2. Use the “Forgot Password” Option
  3. Enter your N-POWER application email
  4. Click on “Send Link”
  5. Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password.

How To Update Profile

Applicant will follow same procedure above to update their profile before he or she can gain access to write the test.

How To Write N-power Batch C Online Test

  1. Click on login visit https://nasims.gov.ng/login
  2. Use the “Forgot Password” Option
  3. Enter your N-POWER application email
  4. Click on “Send Link”
  5. Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password.

NB: You are answer 20 questions in 10minutes as the test is time based.

After writing the test, applicants are expected check back to know their deployment status using the link and steps above to do so.

You can always visit bizwatchnigeria.ng for all news updates on all government loans, grants and top notch business news strories in Nigeria.

Related tags :

About Author

How To Check Your N-Power Batch C Deployment Status
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
June 3, 20180526

Egg Powder Can Generate $1billion Annually For Nigerian Poultry Farmers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The good news for investors and entrepreneurs is that investment in egg processing plants, which can process egg powder, could earn a revenue of up to $1bil
Read More
10 Businesses N-Power Beneficiaries Can Start Biz OpportunityJOBS
March 3, 202102003

10 Businesses N-Power Beneficiaries Can Start

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Waiting for the monthly stipends from the federal government can be nerve-wracking because sometimes it delays. But an extra source of income could help red
Read More
Nose Masks A Booming Enterprise During The Covid-19 Pandemic Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
July 30, 20200346

Nose Masks: A Booming Enterprise During The Covid-19 Pandemic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 89 million medical masks will be required for the Covid-19 response each month. The nose, or face, mask i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.