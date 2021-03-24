How To Check Your N-Power Batch C Deployment Status

March 24, 2021 134

The N-Power batch C recruitment is still ongoing as applicants/candiadates are expected to register on National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform.

The recruitment of the N-Power C batch candidate will be done through the NASIMS portal, see the information below to register, update profile and write the CBT test.

How to login to the NASIMS Portal

Click on login visit https://nasims.gov.ng/login Use the “Forgot Password” Option Enter your N-POWER application email Click on “Send Link” Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password.

How To Update Profile

Applicant will follow same procedure above to update their profile before he or she can gain access to write the test.

How To Write N-power Batch C Online Test

NB: You are answer 20 questions in 10minutes as the test is time based.

After writing the test, applicants are expected check back to know their deployment status using the link and steps above to do so.

