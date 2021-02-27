How To Check UNILAG Post-UTME 2021 Result

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released post UTME screening exercise results for the 2020/2021 academic session. Candidates that participated in the post UTME aptitude test can now check their scores.
How to Check UNILAG Post-UTME Result
Step 1
Go to UNILAG post UTME result checking portal at https://putmeresult.unilag.edu.ng/
Step 2
Enter your JAMB registration number in the required column.
Step 3
Finally, click on the ‘Check Result’ button to access your UNILAG post UTME score.
