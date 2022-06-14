N-Power News: How To Check Batch C Stream 2 Physical Verification Venue, Requirements & Date

Bizwatchnigeria reports that the Federal Government has announced the commencement date of the physical verification for NPower Batch C beneficiaries.

If you are one of the lucky candidates that have received the message, below are things you will need for the physical verification and how to confirm your verification centres.

N-Power Batch C Physical Verification 2022

Currently, N-Power has commenced the verification of Batch C applicants. Evey prospective will confirm their venue and go there with all required documents.

Applicants who made it through the preselection stage will be required to undergo a physical verification of their credentials.

How To Confirm Physical Verification Venue

To confirm your physical verification venue, dial *45665#

The Npower management has added physical verification update on deployed Npower Batch C Nasims portal profile dashboard.

N-power Physical Verification Requirements

Candidates are expected to bring the documents listed below to their verification centres. Please ensure you comply to these instructions to avoid disqualification.

Make sure you posses a Valid ID Card.Ensure you have your Education Credentials intact

Also have Bank Printout of your Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Your Residential permit of your Local Government area should be available.

Come along with Passport photographs.

For Degree Holders, your NYSC discharge certificate is very vital.

Also bring your N-power 2022 online print out with your Reference number.

The date has been confirmed and the physical verification will begin 14th-25th of June 2022.

NB: Physical verification is mandatory for all applicants. In fact, physical verification and screening must be done or carried out before the final list of shortlisted/successful candidates are released.

