UTME 2021: Step by Step Guide On How To Check JAMB “UTME Result”, Latest News

June 26, 20210112
UTME 2021: JAMB Urges Applicants To Complete Registration

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news headlines for today, June 26, 2021, on Bizwatch Nigeria.

JAMB Releases 2021 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of candidates who sat for on June 19 and 22, 2021.

The board in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Friday, added that the result for subsequent days would be released daily. Read More…

JAMB: See 25 Centres Delisted Over Poor Performance

Twenty-five Computer Based Test (CBT) centres have been delisted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over poor performances recorded at each centre.

On Saturday, 19 June, many CBT centres across states encountered technical issues.

In a statement from the Board issued by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, candidates who sat for the exam in the affected centres were directed to wait for instructions for JAMB. Read More…

UTME 2021: JAMB Urges Applicants To Complete Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) urges applicants who have been cleared to complete their registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by Tuesday.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin revealed on behalf of the examination body in a statement on Monday. Read More…

How to check 2021 UTME JAMB result online

How to check JAMB result via SMS

  • Candidates will send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 with a JAMB registration number with the same phone number used in registering.
  • Candidate with the result will receive the message: “Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows…
  • If Jamb withhold your result, the candidate will receive “Result Withheld”

How to Print Original JAMB Result Slip

Login to your JAMB profile through https://www.jamb.gov.ng/EfacilityLogin

