How To Check Shortlisted Candidates For INEC 2021 Recruitment Exercise

October 8, 2021039
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of shortlisted candidates for its recently concluded recruitment exercise.

If you partook in the recruitment programme, then this is the best place to check whether you made it to the list of successful candidates.

Candidates should note that selected applicants would be reached via email or SMS text, and should keep their eyes peeled for any such message.

How To Check Names Of INEC Shortlisted Candidates

The following process will show candidates how to check if they were part of those selected by INEC.

  • You would need to visit this link: www.inecrecruitment.com to access the portal.
  • Next, you would to sign in to the portal by filling in the necessary details you used in your application.
  • Click on the Shortlisted Candidates option and there you will be informed of your status.

It is also important to note that there is a chance of some successful candidates not seeing their names appear in this batch, however, you can always check the supplementary list.

The supplementary list would follow the currently available list.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

