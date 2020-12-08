How To Buy And Sell Bitcoin With Coinbox

December 8, 2020 38

Blockchain technology has a prominent place in the modern digital world but a lot of people still can’t operate it. If you are new in the cryptocurrency field, you definitely need a cryptocurrency wallet to interact with a blockchain network and to easily manage your digital assets. The easiest way to start delving into the world of blockchain is to buy bitcoin in a trusted wallet like Coinbox.org.

What is Coinbox.org

Coinbox.org is a cloud-based mobile and desktop cryptocurrency storage and exchange app with a focus on security, speed and convenience. Coinbox.org allows you to securely buy, sell, exchange, use and store more than 5000 cryptocurrencies and tokens without any restrictions and limits.

How To Easily Buy Bitcoin

Download the apk file or mobile app from the official web-stores of Android and iOS. The newcomer has to do initial registration and login to the account. Check the “Wallet” section. You have to find the needed currency, for example, bitcoin. When you choose the right coin, you can see the history of your transactions and all options (buy/sell/exchange/send). Click on the “Buy” field and indicate the amount in dollars which you want to buy. Click «Pay», enter the required details and wait for the coins to be credited on your account.

How To Sell Bitcoin

In the “Wallet” section, select the Bitcoin currency. If you want to sell another cryptocurrency, you must first exchange it for Bitcoin in the appropriate section. Click on the “Sell” field. Enter the amount in dollars which you want to sell. Indicate your PayPal account and click «Confirm.”

As shown above, there is nothing difficult to get in with the cryptocurrency field that is incomprehensible to many people. You just need a smartphone in your pocket and in two clicks you can buy bitcoin and be connected to the blockchain network. And then you have a lot of options: sell it and get profit, exchange and invest in another cryptocurrency, store and get passive income (the so-called staking) and many more. And with services like Coinbox.org your experience will be convenient and secure.