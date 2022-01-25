How To Become A TikTok Influencer And Earn Money

January 25, 2022 95

Chinese-owned video sharing platform TikTok has confirmed that it is working on allowing its content creators to charge their subscriptions.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying.

This development, according to John Phillips, the general manager at subscription order-to-revenue operations platform Zuora, should be welcomed by all.

“Subscriptions are a robust and stable business model which will enable content creators to start more intimate, long-term relationships with their audiences.

“If you want to work in the commercial arts today, your imagination should be wild and free, but your finances should be nice and boring. By exploring a paid subscription model TikTok is taking a step in the right direction towards making this a reality.

“We are living in the golden age of content creation. There is so much more music to explore, so many new movies and shows to watch, so many new voices to discover.

“Whereas previously producing and distributing videos was confined to a handful of creators with expensive equipment, now with smartphones everyone is their own producer. Power has become decentralised,” he stated.

What you should know

Like it is for other social media platforms, being a TikTok influencer is another way in which one can make money.

As an influencer on the video content with platform, one may be contracted for promoting brands, music and other stuff for publicity purposes.

And since the limited testing of the subscription feature came to the fore, many people have been thinking of ways to become TikTok influencers since they can make money just by creating content people would love.

It is in this light that BizWatch Nigeria presents below seven ways of becoming an influencer on the app:

Selecting a niche

It is important you pick something that interests you the most, and you are comfortable creating content about. Please, note that your niche has to be what would be easy for you to do consistently.

Create your TikTok account

To become an influencer, you need to open the app and signup to begin your journey in content creation.

Setup your TikTok profile

After you have opened your account on the app, you need to write your short bio and place a picture of you that can make a good first impression.

It is noteworthy to state that in the cases where one feels like not using a display picture while setting up an account, one can opt for a six seconds video.

Understand your audience

This stage is very sacrosanct considering the fact that one has to aim at retaining the attention of whoever comes across one’s content.

It is not enough to just identify the niche that is most interesting to one, but also good for one to know the approach one’s audience would love.

Begin creating your content

With the aforementioned steps, one should start the recording of his or herself and edit for publishing. To do this effectively and smartly, one can seek inspiration from other influencers, and jump on trends.

One is also advised to leverage hashtags for visibility purposes.

Consistency

It is not enough to have done all these and stop or get tired for any reason. Creating and posting quality videos regularly would increase one’s visibility on TikTok and make people take one seriously.

Engage your followers

It is easy to feel big and see your followers as irrelevant once your content starts to give you engagements.

Don’t let that get into your head, such that you would only be creating content without interacting with your followers. So, reply to their comments and give them a feeling that they are indeed your friends.