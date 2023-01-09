How To Balance A Broken Debt – Abubakar Suleiman

Abubakar Suleiman is an economics professional and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank.

Suleiman has revealed how to balance a broken debt in a thread published on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

How To Balance A Broken Debt

Step 1

Exit SOEs with negative ROIs and use proceeds to reduce debt.. (NNPC).

Step 2

Privatize services that are proven to be better provided by the private sector (NITEL).

Step 3

Consolidate taxes and collect ext digitally (VAT, WHT).

Step 4

All those exemptions, time to clean it up. You earn, you pay.

Step 5

Commercialize services that are only available to a few. If you can’t give everyone for free, don’t discriminate (Tertiary Education), level the playing field.

Step 6

Subsidy is a bad idea. Stop it.

Step 7

Give the businesses a bureaucratic break. Once a company pays the unified tax + levy, let them be, all these ‘visits’ from regulators are value destroying.

Step 8

Dead capital everywhere- lighten government, exit all assets that are not in use, idle is expensive.

Step 9

Any company that increases workforce and labor cost by 5% a year gets special status. Employees pay taxes, employment leads to products, to export, to growth .. to a balanced budget.

Step 10

Consequences for corruption AND living wages for civil servants..