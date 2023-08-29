How To Apply, Qualify For MEST Africa Challenge 2023

The MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) 2023 has on August 28, 2023 opened its application for early-stage technology startups operational in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa are invited to participate in this prestigious competition to showcase their innovative businesses and entrepreneurial prowess.

MEST is a pan-African software and entrepreneurship training program, seed fund, and incubator that assists in the establishment of technology firms around the continent.

MEST Africa Challenge offers exceptional benefits to participating startups and the application will close on October 9, 2023.

Why should you apply

The winner will receive a significant equity investment of USD 50,000, which will provide critical financial support to drive their business growth.

Furthermore, the winner and other excellent participants will have access to MEST Africa’s global community and networks, which will open up potential partnership, mentorship, and investment opportunities.

This platform propels startups to the next stage of their business growth and global exposure.

MEST Africa has highlighted and influenced the growth of winning firms such as Accounteer from Nigeria, Kilimo Fresh from Tanzania, OZE from Ghana, Snode Technologies from South Africa, Waya Waya from Kenya, and the incumbent champion, Kwely from Senegal.

Source: MEST Africa

Eligibility Criteria for MAC 2023

Early-stage technology startup

Operational in either Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa or Senegal

Monthly Recurring Revenue: A minimum of $5k

Funding raised: $0 to $1M cumulative

Years in existence: 3 years and below

Traction: At least 6 months of recurring revenue

Founding team: At least 2 founding team members

Registered in Delaware (This is preferred)

Any industry

Any business model (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, B2G etc…)

All participants must pitch in English

MEST has trained over 2000 entrepreneurs from around the continent and has sponsored over 90 firms in fields such as agritech, fintech, SaaS, eCommerce, digital media, and healthcare.

Sections

Agritech, Biotechnology and medical research

Clean technology and energy

Creative, media and entertainment

E-commerce, Education

Fashion

Fintech

HealthTech

HR and recruitment

Legal services

Logistics

Marketing and PR

New medial

Real estate

Retail

Timeline

Application opens: 28th August 2023

Application closes: 9th October 2023

Regional Finalist Announcement: 3rd November 2023

Regional Finals: 20th November 2023 – 24th November 2023

Finalist announcement: 27th November 2023

Final Demo Day: December 2023

How to apply

To apply for MEST Africa Challenge 2023, look through the eligibility list and visit the website. Be sure to cross-check and verify your details and submit your application on time.

For more information, sign up for MAC’s information session which will be held on August 30, 2023.