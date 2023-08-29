How To Apply, Qualify For MEST Africa Challenge 2023

The MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) 2023 has on August 28, 2023 opened its application for early-stage technology startups operational in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa are invited to participate in this prestigious competition to showcase their innovative businesses and entrepreneurial prowess.
MEST is a pan-African software and entrepreneurship training program, seed fund, and incubator that assists in the establishment of technology firms around the continent.
MEST Africa Challenge offers exceptional benefits to participating startups and the application will close on October 9, 2023.
Why should you apply
The winner will receive a significant equity investment of USD 50,000, which will provide critical financial support to drive their business growth.
Furthermore, the winner and other excellent participants will have access to MEST Africa’s global community and networks, which will open up potential partnership, mentorship, and investment opportunities.
This platform propels startups to the next stage of their business growth and global exposure.
MEST Africa has highlighted and influenced the growth of winning firms such as Accounteer from Nigeria, Kilimo Fresh from Tanzania, OZE from Ghana, Snode Technologies from South Africa, Waya Waya from Kenya, and the incumbent champion, Kwely from Senegal.
Eligibility Criteria for MAC 2023
- Early-stage technology startup
- Operational in either Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa or Senegal
- Monthly Recurring Revenue: A minimum of $5k
- Funding raised: $0 to $1M cumulative
- Years in existence: 3 years and below
- Traction: At least 6 months of recurring revenue
- Founding team: At least 2 founding team members
- Registered in Delaware (This is preferred)
- Any industry
- Any business model (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, B2G etc…)
- All participants must pitch in English
MEST has trained over 2000 entrepreneurs from around the continent and has sponsored over 90 firms in fields such as agritech, fintech, SaaS, eCommerce, digital media, and healthcare.
Sections
- Agritech, Biotechnology and medical research
- Clean technology and energy
- Creative, media and entertainment
- E-commerce, Education
- Fashion
- Fintech
- HealthTech
- HR and recruitment
- Legal services
- Logistics
- Marketing and PR
- New medial
- Real estate
- Retail
Timeline
- Application opens: 28th August 2023
- Application closes: 9th October 2023
- Regional Finalist Announcement: 3rd November 2023
- Regional Finals: 20th November 2023 – 24th November 2023
- Finalist announcement: 27th November 2023
- Final Demo Day: December 2023
How to apply
To apply for MEST Africa Challenge 2023, look through the eligibility list and visit the website. Be sure to cross-check and verify your details and submit your application on time.
For more information, sign up for MAC’s information session which will be held on August 30, 2023.