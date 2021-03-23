How To Apply, Qualify For Lagos State Local Scholarship Award

March 23, 2021 69

Here’s how to sccessfully apply and qualify easily for the Lagos State Scholarship Award (Local Scholarship Award).

The Lagos State Scholarship Board was established in February 1968 shortly after the creation of the State to be in charge of Bursary, Scholarship and other educational related matters.

Requirements For Lagos State Scholarship Award (Local Scholarship Award)

Interested applicants;

Must have gained full-time admission into a tertiary Institution.

Must be a bonafide indigene of Lagos State through paternity.

Must have a minimum CGPA of 3.5 and above for undergraduate and 2.1 (second class upper) for postgraduate.

Must purchase a Scholarship application form (Payment of Two Thousand (₦2, 000.00) only for Local Scholarship) through the Office of Special Adviser on Education, Alausa, the Secretariat, Ikeja.

Must attend written and oral test organised by the Board.

Must present the following documents to ascertain the genuineness of their claims:

Admission Letters.

School Identity Cards.

Letters from Oba & Letter from Local Government.

All other relevant documents.

If successful must purchase a brochure at the cost of ₦2,000.00 (Two thousand naira).

Further screening at the Board to ensure that all required documents have been provided by the successful applicants and files opened for them.

Award letters are issued by the Board Secretary for successful awardees.

Files are sent to the Account Section for the processing of payment.

Account sections scrutinize each file to ensure the genuineness of the documents attached.

Names of successful applicants are sent to the bank for the production of ATM Cards for Local Scholarship.

Applicants sign all necessary documents in the Accounts section and collect their ATM Cards for their award.

Present rates of Lagos State’s Local Scholarship Award

How to apply for Lagos State Scholarship Award (Local Scholarship Award)

Visit the website https://lagosscholarship.org/before-you-apply/ to gain more information on what to do.

How to qualify easily for the Lagos State Scholarship Award (Local Scholarship Award)

Carefully fill the application form and visit the webiste https://lagosscholarship.org/scholarships/ for more information.

To qualify interested applicants must meet the requirements stated above.