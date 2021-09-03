fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSSOCIETYTop 7...

How To Apply, Qualify For Gulder Ultimate Search

September 3, 2021094
How To Apply, Qualify For Gulder Ultimate Search

Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) one of Nigeria’s first reality television series is back after about 7 years!!

Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) was created and sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc to promote the Gulder Lager Beer. The first season premiered in 2004. The show is a survival-type reality programme that highlights the struggle of Contestants (10–30 persons, depending on the reference edition).

This year’s edition is titled “The Age Of Craftsmanship”, the application began on September 1, 2021, and will end on September 8, 2021.

Who can apply?

Nigerians between 21 to 35 years are eligible to sign up for this show.

How to apply and quality?

To qualify for this show follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit gulder ultimate search’s website https://www.gulderultimatesearch.ng/

Step 2: Input your age into the box.

Step 3: Follow these instructions – Prepare your bio-data.
Be ready to take an aptitude test.
Get a recent half-frame picture of yourself taken against a plain black background.
Prepare a 1 minute, full-frame video of yourself stating why you should participate in this year’s Gulder Ultimate search.

IMPORTANT: Remember to show your fitness level. The video should not be more than 20MB.

Selection Process

The first section process begins on September 13. Shortlisted applicants will undergo a regional selection process in Abuja and Enugu on September 13 and 14, while the selection will take place in Lagos on September 16 and 17, 2021.

How To Apply, Qualify For Gulder Ultimate Search
How To Apply, Qualify For Gulder Ultimate Search

About Author

How To Apply, Qualify For Gulder Ultimate Search
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 17, 20159166

Boko Haram: Iran Comes to Nigeria’s Rescue

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of efforts to effectively route the terrorist sect Boko Haram that has been tormenting Nigeria and its environs for a while now, the Iranian governm
Read More
June 5, 201518119

President Buhari Should Swap Crude Oil for Technology – Youth Body

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A youth group, Nigerian Arise, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that his administration explore the possibility of Nigeria exchanging her cr
Read More
LEGALSOCIETY
April 5, 20130138

Ondo Court Detains Killer Policeman in Prison

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The tragic death of a pregnant woman, who was accidently shot by a constable identified as Alonge Abdul, has not only lost his job, but also his freedom, fo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.