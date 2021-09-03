How To Apply, Qualify For Gulder Ultimate Search

September 3, 2021 94

Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) one of Nigeria’s first reality television series is back after about 7 years!!

Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) was created and sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc to promote the Gulder Lager Beer. The first season premiered in 2004. The show is a survival-type reality programme that highlights the struggle of Contestants (10–30 persons, depending on the reference edition).

This year’s edition is titled “The Age Of Craftsmanship”, the application began on September 1, 2021, and will end on September 8, 2021.

Who can apply?

Nigerians between 21 to 35 years are eligible to sign up for this show.

How to apply and quality?

To qualify for this show follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit gulder ultimate search’s website https://www.gulderultimatesearch.ng/

Step 2: Input your age into the box.

Step 3: Follow these instructions – Prepare your bio-data.

Be ready to take an aptitude test.

Get a recent half-frame picture of yourself taken against a plain black background.

Prepare a 1 minute, full-frame video of yourself stating why you should participate in this year’s Gulder Ultimate search.

IMPORTANT: Remember to show your fitness level. The video should not be more than 20MB.

Selection Process

The first section process begins on September 13. Shortlisted applicants will undergo a regional selection process in Abuja and Enugu on September 13 and 14, while the selection will take place in Lagos on September 16 and 17, 2021.