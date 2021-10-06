fbpx

How To Apply, Qualify For First Bank's Personal Home Loan

October 6, 2021
How To Apply, Qualify For First Bank's Loan

Looking for the best way to get money/loan or mortgages for starting a new business, getting a vehicle or building your home? First bank has some attractive loans you can check out.

Here’s how to apply and qualify for First Bank’s loan

Personal Home Loans

Features

  • Available to individuals with verifiable and steady income flow
  • Maximum tenor is 20 years, subject to retirement age of 60 year
  • Simplified documentation
  • Minimum down payment of below 30%, subject to the location
  • Competitive interest rates
  • No equity contribution is required for Home Equity Refinancing
  • Property to be financed must be residential and not for commercial purpose

Document required to apply for this loan

  • Application letter
  • Personal Home Loan Application form
  • Last three months payslip
  • Statement of accounts
  • Applicant’s letter of total emolument
  • Confirmation of applicant’s employer on FBN-approved list
  • Valid title document
  • Letter for irrevocable domiciliation of salary for the duration of the facility.

How To apply for the Personal Home Loan

