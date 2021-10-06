How To Apply, Qualify For First Bank’s Personal Home Loan

Looking for the best way to get money/loan or mortgages for starting a new business, getting a vehicle or building your home? First bank has some attractive loans you can check out.
Here’s how to apply and qualify for First Bank’s loan
Personal Home Loans
Features
- Available to individuals with verifiable and steady income flow
- Maximum tenor is 20 years, subject to retirement age of 60 year
- Simplified documentation
- Minimum down payment of below 30%, subject to the location
- Competitive interest rates
- No equity contribution is required for Home Equity Refinancing
- Property to be financed must be residential and not for commercial purpose
Document required to apply for this loan
- Application letter
- Personal Home Loan Application form
- Last three months payslip
- Statement of accounts
- Applicant’s letter of total emolument
- Confirmation of applicant’s employer on FBN-approved list
- Valid title document
- Letter for irrevocable domiciliation of salary for the duration of the facility.
How To apply for the Personal Home Loan
- Download the Home Loan Application Form from this link https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Home-Loan-form-1.pdf
- Carefully fill and complete the form
- Submit at the nearest FirstBank branch
