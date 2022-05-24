How To Apply, Qualify For FG Scholarship Award

May 24, 2022 114

The Federal Government (FG) Scholarship Award 2021/2022 is open to persons currently studing at undergraduate or postgraduate levels at any federal or state universities, polytechnics and college of education.

Eligibility

To qualify for this scholarship you need to meet any of the following criteria

Applicants for Postgraduate studies should possess a minimum of first degree with Second Class Honours Division. Applicant must be registered Full-Time student of Federal or State Universities.

All other applicants (UG, HND & NCE) must be registered full-time students in their second year or above in Federal or State Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Colleges of Education. All undergraduate Scholarship applicants (Physically challenged inclusive) must have at least 4.0 Cumulative Grade Points Aggregate (CGPA) on a five (5) point scale or its equivalents or 5.0 on a 7 point scale.

All NCE and HND applicants must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above on a scale of 4.0

The scholarship board stessed that the scholarship is tenable in Nigeria and take effect from the beginning of the academic session. It shall not be held at the same time with another Award nor for part-time studies. Change of course or Institution is not allowed while enjoying the award.

Field of study to be considered for the award

Science and Technology

Medicine and Para-medicals

Education

Agriculture

Liberal Arts/Social/Management Sciences

Entrepreneural Studies,

ICT

Environmental Sciences

Law

METHOD OF APPLICATION

All interested and qualified candidates are advised to:

a. Visit Federal Ministry of Education’s website www.education.gov.ng

b. Read Guidelines and then Complete the Application Form online

c. Print the Examination slip.

It is important to know that double entries will lead to disqualification.

Make sure that you attach the following documents to your application

Letter of Admission to the Institution Current School’s Identity Card

Venues for the Computer Based Test (CBT)

S/N ZONE STATE VENUE 1 NORTH – WEST SOKOTO

KANO SOKOTO

KANO 2 NORTH- EAST ADAMAWA

GOMBE YOLA

GOMBE 3 NORTH-CENTRAL FCT

KWARA BWARI

ILORIN 4 SOUTH –WEST OYO

ONDO IBADAN

AKURE 5 SOUTH- SOUTH DELTA

RIVERS ASABA

P/HARCOURT 6 SOUTH- EAST ENUGU

IMO ENUGU

OWERRI