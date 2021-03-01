How To Apply, Qualify For COVID-19 Vaccine In Nigeria

March 1, 2021 33

BizWatch Nigeria reported that the Nigerian Government has opened a portal for Nigerians to submit their personal information to enable the government to create a database of Nigerians who will receive COVID-19 vaccination.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Monday, March 1, 2021, said that 12,000 healthcare workers had already been trained in mobilising communities for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

How To Apply For COVID-19 Vaccine

Step 1

Open the portal designated for the registration by clicking this link https://nphcdaict.com.ng/publicreg/

Step 2

Fill the form with accurate information so as to avoid sending the wrong information and upload a clear picture of your face.

Step 3

After you have filled the form, thoroughly go through everything to make sure that you filled the blank spaces and most importantly, that you put in your accurate information.

Step 4

After cross-checking your answers, click the submit button to send in your application and you are done!