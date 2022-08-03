How To Apply, Qualify For Chevening Scholarship

Chevening Scholarship is one of the major scholarships offered to persons who are interested in studying in the United Kingdom (UK).

Chevening Scholarship

The scholarship is fully funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

This scholarship offer awards for persons to study in the UK for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course.

Here’s what you need to know about Chevening Scholarship

This scholarship is fully funded which means you will not be paying for the school fees. This scholarship is open from August 3, 2022 till November 1, 2022.

Benefits of this scholarship

University tuition fees

Monthly stipend

Travel costs to and from the UK

An arrival allowance

A homeward departure allowance

The cost of one visa application

A travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK

Timeline

To find out more about the timeline of this scholarship, click on this link.

Required documents for the scholarship

All applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer.

Eligibility

According to Chevening’s website, below are the eligible courses:

Eligible courses

In order to be eligible, the courses you choose must be full-time, and:

Start in the autumn term (usually September/October)

Taught master’s (i.e. not research-focused MRes programmes)

Lead to a master’s degree qualification

Based in the UK

Courses cannot be:

Part-time

Distance learning

Less than nine months in duration

More than 12 months in duration

PhD or DPhil

Taught with more than one month of study outside the UK

How to apply for this scholarship

To apply and qualify for this scholarship, you need to create an account via Chevening’s portal or log in if you have already created an account. Click on this link to visit the website.