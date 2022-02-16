fbpx

How To Apply For Youth In Agri-food Export Development Program 2022

February 16, 20220168
The Youth in Agri-food Export Development Program (YAEDP) is accepting applications from agrifood entrepreneurs and cooperative leaders in these value chains: Cocoa, Spices, Sesame, Shea butter, Cashew, Cassava, Soybean, Rubber, and Ginger.

YAEDP is a six-month program designed to develop the capacity of 15,000 Nigerian youth, aged 25 – 40 to participate in the export sector. The program will provide training, market linkages, and digital support to entrepreneurs and cooperative leaders in the Nigerian agri-food sector.

The program will be available at these locations: Abia, Adamawa, Cross River, Edo, FCT, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo. The training will be entirely online leveraging digital channels and media.

Eligibility Criteria

Nigerian agripreneurs and agro-cooperative leaders between 25 – 40 years old who are looking to export their produce.
Applicants’ businesses must be located in the priority states in the country.
Applicants must produce and/or sell food products in the priority value chains.
The business must have been operational for at least one year.
If selected, participants must be willing to dedicate at least 3 hours in a week for 6 – 8 weeks for the training component of the program.

Deadline: The application is ongoing until 30 April, 2022.

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons should click on this link to apply Follow the link, carefully provide answers to the questions, review your answers then submit.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

