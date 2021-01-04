fbpx
How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EntrepreneurshipNEWSNEWSLETTER

How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

January 4, 2021047
How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has revealed that applications for the 2021 edition of its programme for African entrepreneurs are opened.

This year’s intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the COVID-19 disruption to economic activities.

Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, the Chief Executive Officer of TEF, revealed that at least 2,400 entrepreneurs will be selected to receive business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital of $5,000.

The programme is open to new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

She also disclosed that the foundation had partnered with the European Union to fund and train additional 2,400 women on a TEF Entrepreneurship program for 2021.

The application window closes on March 31, 2021.

How To Apply For 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme

Applications for the entrepreneurship program is available on its TEFConnect digital platform.

Applicants are advised to apply before March 31st, 2021, which has been fixed as the deadline for application.

Click here to apply.

READ ALSO: Former UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe is Dead

Related tags :

About Author

How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER
December 11, 2015262

Pensioners Demand Payment of 42 Months Arrears from FG

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has demanded immediate payment of the 42 months arrears on a 33 per cent increase on pension emoluments it said the federal government is owing its members. In a
Read More
indices BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 26, 2018030

NSE Index Up 0.11%, As Bull Crawls Back Into Shell

Trading activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, April 25, fell under bear pressure just after the bourse witnessed recovery the previous trading session. As a result, the All Sha
Read More
February 6, 2014021

Glo Offers Free Data To Subscribers In ‘My Phone Double’ Promo

Giant telecoms operator, Globacom has launched a new high-speed internet data promo which will instantly give subscribers on its network double data bonus. The offer, tagged ‘My Phone Double Pro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon