How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

January 4, 2021 47

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has revealed that applications for the 2021 edition of its programme for African entrepreneurs are opened.

This year’s intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the COVID-19 disruption to economic activities.

Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, the Chief Executive Officer of TEF, revealed that at least 2,400 entrepreneurs will be selected to receive business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital of $5,000.

The programme is open to new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

She also disclosed that the foundation had partnered with the European Union to fund and train additional 2,400 women on a TEF Entrepreneurship program for 2021.

The application window closes on March 31, 2021.

How To Apply For 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme

Applications for the entrepreneurship program is available on its TEFConnect digital platform.

Applicants are advised to apply before March 31st, 2021, which has been fixed as the deadline for application.

Click here to apply.

READ ALSO: Former UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe is Dead

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐬! Applications for the 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme are now open!



Apply now on https://t.co/njzc5GBhSs #TEf2021 #Africanentrepreneurs pic.twitter.com/BhxHGOvkmS — tonyelumelufdn (@TonyElumeluFDN) December 31, 2020

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭: Apply to the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme on https://t.co/njzc5GBhSs to get the training, mentorship and a non-refundable $5000 seed capital you need to grow your business or start your business idea. #Mondaymotivation #TEF2021 pic.twitter.com/gwRTlJdH2i — tonyelumelufdn (@TonyElumeluFDN) January 4, 2021