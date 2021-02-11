How To Apply For PecanTrust Microfinance Bank Recruitment 2021

February 11, 2021 22

PecanTrust microfinance bank has announced vacancies for 2021. BizWatch Nigeria is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria by publishing vacancies.

PencanTrust microfinance bank is a Central Bank of Nigeria Licensed, for-profit making institution dedicated to supporting early stage, small and medium-sized enterprises ‘SME’, the informal working class and low income families through providing access to finance, entrepreneurship training, a network of mentors and facilitating business partnerships.

Latest PecanTrust Microfinance Bank Recruitment 2021 Position

Recovery Supervisor

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Experience: 3 to 5 years

Deadline for application: February 28, 2021.

Educational Skills and Requirements

BSc. in Banking and Finance or related field

3 years of experience in debt collection

Ability to meet set target and deadlines

Excellent numeracy and reporting skills

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to negotiate respectfully and communicate rationally

Demonstrated ability to follow policy and procedure

Accuracy and attention to detail

Microsoft office skill

Leadership, managerial, multitasking, analytical, and decision-making skills

Job Roles and Responsibilities

Ensure the collection of outstanding payments from customers.

Recovering bad debts from delinquent debtors.

Resolving disputes with customers, ensuring that concerns are resolved correctly.

Clarify the potential consequences of not paying such as sales of the collateral process.

Manage customers who are resistant by remaining polite, tactful, firm, and honest.

Interested persons should click here to apply.

Direct Sales Agent (Team Lead)

Location: Lagos State

Employment Type: Full-time

Experience: 3 to 5 years.

Deadline for application: 18th February, 2021

Job Roles and Responsibility

Monitory and supervising the activities of the direct sales agents.

Strategic planning and execution of sales.

Anchoring the daily sales meeting

Training of the sales team on the job

Follow-up with internal processing of customers transactions

Preparation of the monthly sales among others

Educational Requirements and Skills

A first degree from a reputable university

At least 5 years of marketing experience

Excellent Microsoft skills

Extensive knowledge of the Nigerian market

Must reside around the island axis.

How to apply

Interested applicants should click this link before the deadline.

Internal Control Officer

Locations: Lagos

Deadline: 18th February, 2021

Job Roles and Responsibility

Carrying out detailed investigations when discrepancy, cash suppression, or fraud is noticed.

Internal control checks and records to safeguard company assets

Make recommendations regarding facilities, equipment, personnel, procedures, and systems to improve operational efficiency.

Ensure compliance with the Bank’s policy, procedure, and regulations

Identifies areas of financial and administrative strengths and weaknesses and develop best practice.

Educational Requirements and Skills

A good degree from a reputable university preferable in Banking and Finance, Accounting, Economics, or other related fields.

A minimum of 2 years of work experience as an internal control officer.

Attention to details and independent-minded.

Analytical and investigation skills.

Fraud and operational knowledge.

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft office.

Policy and regulatory interpretation and implementation.

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons should click this link.