How To Apply For OPEC Fund For International Development Recruitment 2022

February 22, 20220123
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund works proactively with the international donor community and provides agile solutions to the urgent needs of developing countries.

BizWatch Nigeria is devoted to increasing the rate of employment in Nigeria by posting recent and relevant job vacancies both locally and internationally.

OPEC Fund for International Development is recruiting to fill the positions below;

1. Public Sector Operations Analyst

Location: Austria
Click here to apply online

2. Investment Analyst, Portfolio Management

Location: Austria
Click here to apply online

3. Project Supervisor

Location: Austria
Click here to apply online

4. Protocol Assistant

Location: Austria
Click here to apply online

5. Communications Director

Location: Austria
Click here to apply online

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

