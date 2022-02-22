How To Apply For OPEC Fund for International Development recruitment 2022

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund works proactively with the international donor community and provides agile solutions to the urgent needs of developing countries.
OPEC Fund for International Development is recruiting to fill the positions below;
1. Public Sector Operations Analyst
Location: Austria
Click here to apply online
2. Investment Analyst, Portfolio Management
Location: Austria
Click here to apply online
3. Project Supervisor
Location: Austria
Click here to apply online
4. Protocol Assistant
Location: Austria
Click here to apply online
5. Communications Director
Location: Austria
Click here to apply online
