How To Apply For NPC Adhoc Staff Recruitment 2023, Portal Login

NPC AD-HOC STAFF E-RECRUITMENT PORTAL FOR 2023 CENSUS – This is to inform the general public and all interested applicants that online application for the 2023 Population and Housing Census ad-hoc staff recruitment has commenced.

The National Population Commission (NPC) wants to recruit 25 million ad-hoc workers for the 2023 population census exercise.

NPC RECRUITMENT PORTAL FOR 2023 CENSUS

Job Title: Ad-hoc Staff

Who Is Eligible?

The prospective candidate must be a Nigerian, have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) with an operational commercial bank account (No student/NYSC Account), valid educational qualifications such as a Secondary diploma, high school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or Doctorate degree.

NPC Recruitment 2023 Requirements

Applicant must be Nigerian

Applicant must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN)

Applicant must have a functional e-mail account

Applicant must have a valid and functional phone number

Prospective candidates must have an operational commercial bank account (No student/NYSC Account)

Must have valid educational qualifications such as a Secondary diploma, high school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or Doctorate degree.

Prospective candidates must be knowledgeable on the use of computers, tablets and smartphones

How to Apply for NPC Recruitment 2022

To apply, interested candidates should visit http://2023censusadhocrecruitment.nationalpopulation.gov.ng

Please note that there will be temporary system closure of the e-recruitment portal for internal review of the recruitment process from 7th November to 13th November, 2022.

For enquiry call NPC hotline: 07000236787 or contact NPC social media platforms:

Facebook: National Population Commission

Twitter: @natpopcom

Instagram: npc_nigeria

YouTube: NPC Nigeria

Email: info@nationalpopulation.gov.ng

APPLICATION IS FREE. BEWARE OF INTERNET FRAUDSTERS!!