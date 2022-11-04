How To Apply For NPC Adhoc Staff Recruitment 2023, Portal Login

NPC AD-HOC STAFF E-RECRUITMENT PORTAL FOR 2023 CENSUS – This is to inform the general public and all interested applicants that online application for the 2023 Population and Housing Census ad-hoc staff recruitment has commenced. 

The National Population Commission (NPC) wants to recruit 25 million ad-hoc workers for the 2023 population census exercise.

NPC RECRUITMENT PORTAL FOR 2023 CENSUS

Job Title: Ad-hoc Staff

Who Is Eligible?

The prospective candidate must be a Nigerian, have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) with an operational commercial bank account (No student/NYSC Account), valid educational qualifications such as a Secondary diploma, high school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or Doctorate degree.

NPC Recruitment 2023 Requirements

  • Applicant must be Nigerian
  • Applicant must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN)
  • Applicant must have a functional e-mail account
  • Applicant must have a valid and functional phone number
  • Prospective candidates must have an operational commercial bank account (No student/NYSC Account)
  • Must have valid educational qualifications such as a Secondary diploma, high school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or Doctorate degree.
  • Prospective candidates must be knowledgeable on the use of computers, tablets and smartphones

How to Apply for NPC Recruitment 2022

To apply, interested candidates should visit http://2023censusadhocrecruitment.nationalpopulation.gov.ng

Please note that there will be temporary system closure of the e-recruitment portal for internal review of the recruitment process from 7th November to 13th November, 2022.

For enquiry call NPC hotline: 07000236787 or contact NPC social media platforms:

Facebook: National Population Commission

Twitter: @natpopcom

Instagram: npc_nigeria

YouTube: NPC Nigeria

Email: info@nationalpopulation.gov.ng

APPLICATION IS FREE. BEWARE OF INTERNET FRAUDSTERS!!

