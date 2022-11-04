How To Apply For NPC Adhoc Staff Recruitment 2023, Portal Login

NPC AD-HOC STAFF E-RECRUITMENT PORTAL FOR 2023 CENSUS – This is to inform the general public and all interested applicants that online application for the 2023 Population and Housing Census ad-hoc staff recruitment has commenced.
The National Population Commission (NPC) wants to recruit 25 million ad-hoc workers for the 2023 population census exercise.
Job Title: Ad-hoc Staff
Who Is Eligible?
The prospective candidate must be a Nigerian, have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) with an operational commercial bank account (No student/NYSC Account), valid educational qualifications such as a Secondary diploma, high school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or Doctorate degree.
NPC Recruitment 2023 Requirements
- Applicant must be Nigerian
- Applicant must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN)
- Applicant must have a functional e-mail account
- Applicant must have a valid and functional phone number
- Prospective candidates must have an operational commercial bank account (No student/NYSC Account)
- Must have valid educational qualifications such as a Secondary diploma, high school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or Doctorate degree.
- Prospective candidates must be knowledgeable on the use of computers, tablets and smartphones
How to Apply for NPC Recruitment 2022
To apply, interested candidates should visit http://2023censusadhocrecruitment.nationalpopulation.gov.ng
Please note that there will be temporary system closure of the e-recruitment portal for internal review of the recruitment process from 7th November to 13th November, 2022.
For enquiry call NPC hotline: 07000236787 or contact NPC social media platforms:
Facebook: National Population Commission
Twitter: @natpopcom
Instagram: npc_nigeria
YouTube: NPC Nigeria
Email: info@nationalpopulation.gov.ng
APPLICATION IS FREE. BEWARE OF INTERNET FRAUDSTERS!!