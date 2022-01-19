How To Apply For Nirsal CBN Non-Interest TCF Credit Loan, Portal Login

January 19, 2022 199

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in conjuction with the Nirsal Microfinance bank has opened the portal for eligible Nigerians to apply for the Non-Interest TCF Credit Loan.

Who is eligible?

MSME’s with 1-5 staff and verifiable evidence of business activities adversely affected as a result of the pandemic with evidence of job protection for its staff.

Hospitality businesses, health (pharmaceuticals and medical supplies) Airline service providers, manufacturing/value addition, trading, and any other income-generating activities as may be prescribed by CBN and are Shari’ah compliant.

Product Name: Non-Interest Targeted Credit Facility (TCF-NI)

Facility Type: Term Credit Facility

Maximum Facility Amount: Household: N500,000.00

Profit margin: 9%

Maximum Payment Period: 36 months

NB: In case you default, payments will be recovered from your accounts. Note that you must accept this as part of the offer letter.

How To Apply For Nirsal CBN Non-Interest TCF

The process of the application will take place in three distinct phases:

Step 1: Application for Financing

Apply for the TCF-NI facility by providing relevant personal information and the business to be financed.

Step 2: Acceptance of Offer and other Agreements

You will be notified when your application is approved and required to do the following:

Generate the Offer Letter and accept it Generate the Undertaking to Buy Agreement and accept it Input the details of the items to be financed. This must conform with the approved amount as shown on your offer letter. You will finally attach invoices for all the items to be financed.

Step 3: Taking delivery and Execution of Murabahah Agreement

Upon fulfilment of Phase 2, wait for the disbursement of funds to the proposed vendor. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and raw materials from the vendor.

Either NMFB or you as its agent will then be assigned to take delivery of the assets. After taking delivery, you will be required to execute the Murabahah agreement on the final stage of the contract.

Application Process

STEP 1: APPLICATION STATUS

Choose whether you are a NEW or RETURNING applicant?

Remember to copy and save your APPLICATION REFERENCE NUMBER (in this format: TCFNI1234567).

Step 2: BVN Details

Enter your BVN and click on “Validate BVN” and confirm your details.

Step 3: Applicant’s Details

After you have validated your BVN, check the details displayed to confirm that everything is ok, and click “Next”.

Step 4: Biodata Information

Fill in PROMOTER INFORMATION (your biodata): Email, Phone number, Address and State of Residence, etc.

Step 5: Financing Information

Select the purpose of the facility application. Select only one (1) purpose *

To purchase equipment or asset for home use

To purchase equipment or asset to expand business

Step 6: DECLARATION

Select how you heard about the TCF application, and check the button “I hereby declare that the information provided is true and correct”. Then click SUBMIT.

If your submission is successful, you will get this message below:

“TCF-NI CREDIT APPLICATION (HOUSEHOLDS)

“Non-Interest TCF Household Application was successfully validated and created. Thank you for applying for the TCF-NI Household facility. Your application will be processed, and you will be notified of the status of your application.”

How to Apply|NON-INTEREST TCF FACILITY APPLICATION

Visit https://nibloans.nmfb.com.ng/nmfbloanapplicationportal

Select Non-Interest Facilities

Select Non-interest TCF

Click on the option below to proceed

Select APPLY FOR HOUSEHOLDS FACILITY (NON-INTEREST)

Interested and qualified businesses and households should apply via the Nirsal MFB website on www.nmfb.com.ng for businesses or households:

2.NON-INTEREST FCT(SME) >> https://nibloans.nmfb.com.ng/noninterestlendingtcfsme

3.NON-INTEREST AGSMEIS >> https://nibloans.nmfb.com.ng/agsmeisnoninterestlending

For further enquiries, contact Nirsal Microfinance Bank (NMFB) on 09010026900.

Nirsal CBN Non-Interest TCF Credit Application Portal