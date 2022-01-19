fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityEntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTER

How To Apply For Nirsal CBN Non-Interest TCF Credit Loan, Portal Login

January 19, 20220199

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in conjuction with the Nirsal Microfinance bank has opened the portal for eligible Nigerians to apply for the Non-Interest TCF Credit Loan.

Who is eligible?

MSME’s with 1-5 staff and verifiable evidence of business activities adversely affected as a result of the pandemic with evidence of job protection for its staff.

Hospitality businesses, health (pharmaceuticals and medical supplies) Airline service providers, manufacturing/value addition, trading, and any other income-generating activities as may be prescribed by CBN and are Shari’ah compliant.

Product Name: Non-Interest Targeted Credit Facility (TCF-NI)

Facility Type: Term Credit Facility

Maximum Facility Amount: Household: N500,000.00

Profit margin: 9%

Maximum Payment Period: 36 months

NB: In case you default, payments will be recovered from your accounts. Note that you must accept this as part of the offer letter.

How To Apply For Nirsal CBN Non-Interest TCF

The process of the application will take place in three distinct phases:

Step 1: Application for Financing

Apply for the TCF-NI facility by providing relevant personal information and the business to be financed.

Step 2: Acceptance of Offer and other Agreements

You will be notified when your application is approved and required to do the following:

  1. Generate the Offer Letter and accept it
  2. Generate the Undertaking to Buy Agreement and accept it
  3. Input the details of the items to be financed. This must conform with the approved amount as shown on your offer letter.
  4. You will finally attach invoices for all the items to be financed.

Step 3: Taking delivery and Execution of Murabahah Agreement

Upon fulfilment of Phase 2, wait for the disbursement of funds to the proposed vendor. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and raw materials from the vendor.

Either NMFB or you as its agent will then be assigned to take delivery of the assets. After taking delivery, you will be required to execute the Murabahah agreement on the final stage of the contract.

Application Process

STEP 1: APPLICATION STATUS

Choose whether you are a NEW or RETURNING applicant?

Remember to copy and save your APPLICATION REFERENCE NUMBER (in this format: TCFNI1234567).

Step 2: BVN Details

Enter your BVN and click on “Validate BVN” and confirm your details.

Step 3: Applicant’s Details

After you have validated your BVN, check the details displayed to confirm that everything is ok, and click “Next”.

Step 4: Biodata Information

Fill in PROMOTER INFORMATION (your biodata): Email, Phone number, Address and State of Residence, etc.

Step 5: Financing Information

Select the purpose of the facility application. Select only one (1) purpose *

To purchase equipment or asset for home use
To purchase equipment or asset to expand business
Step 6: DECLARATION

Select how you heard about the TCF application, and check the button “I hereby declare that the information provided is true and correct”. Then click SUBMIT.

If your submission is successful, you will get this message below:

“TCF-NI CREDIT APPLICATION (HOUSEHOLDS)

“Non-Interest TCF Household Application was successfully validated and created. Thank you for applying for the TCF-NI Household facility. Your application will be processed, and you will be notified of the status of your application.”

How to Apply|NON-INTEREST TCF FACILITY APPLICATION
Visit https://nibloans.nmfb.com.ng/nmfbloanapplicationportal
Select Non-Interest Facilities
Select Non-interest TCF
Click on the option below to proceed
Select APPLY FOR HOUSEHOLDS FACILITY (NON-INTEREST)
Interested and qualified businesses and households should apply via the Nirsal MFB website on www.nmfb.com.ng for businesses or households:

  1. NON-INTEREST TCF (HOUSEHOLDS) >> https://nibloans.nmfb.com.ng/noninterestlendingtcfhousehold

2.NON-INTEREST FCT(SME) >> https://nibloans.nmfb.com.ng/noninterestlendingtcfsme
3.NON-INTEREST AGSMEIS >> https://nibloans.nmfb.com.ng/agsmeisnoninterestlending

For further enquiries, contact Nirsal Microfinance Bank (NMFB) on 09010026900.

Nirsal CBN Non-Interest TCF Credit Application Portal

Cash Banks Borrow N9.17tn From CBN In Seven Months
Related tags :

About Author

How To Apply For Nirsal CBN Non-Interest TCF Credit Loan, Portal Login
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
January 4, 20180214

Dollar Struggles Near Four-month Lows Against Rivals 

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States of America dollar held near a four-month low on Wednesday, December 3, having slumped nearly 3 percent in the last three weeks as investor
Read More
Chinese Loans COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 29, 20190301

Japan’s PM Cautions African Leaders against Chinese Loans

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Japan’s prime minister on Thursday warned African leaders against accumulating too much debt, in an apparent reference to Chinese infrastructure projects th
Read More
Nigeria's GDP Grows By 5% In Q2 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 28, 20161521

Nigeria’s Real Gross Domestic Product Shrinks to $493billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The country’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP, fell steeply from $573 billion in 2014 to $483 billion in 2015, representing more than 14 per cent dro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.