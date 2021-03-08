March 8, 2021 656

The March 8th Initiative is arranged to inspire and promote communal, entrepreneurial, and public-spirited endeavours within Nigeria in honour of the birthday of His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON. Last year, 100 young entrepreneurs received business-defining grants that helped grow and advance enterprise.

This year 2021, the March 8th Initiative is expanding in terms of reach and scope. First, the Entrepreneurship Programme has been re-organised into 4 categories providing more opportunities for young Nigerians between 18 and 35 years old.

Health Workers

In addition, the March 8th Initiative recognises health workers nationwide who, in an extremely difficult time, continue to exhibit compassion, diligence, hard work, and professionalism in carrying out their duties. Individuals are requested to nominate any health worker who has shown these qualities under a Health Grant Reward Category that acknowledges their invaluable service to our communities.

The 2021 March 8th Entrepreneurship Programme- Call for Proposals

Small MSME owners are invited to apply across four different categories:

How To Apply For March 8th Initiative MSME Grants for Small Businesses

Category 1- My Big Idea Business Challenge | Grant Sum- N100,000

Do you have a small-scale business that could use some injection for enlarging your inventory, or have an idea that solves a troubling issue in your area? The program looks forward to reviewing your idea-entry under Category 1 of the 2021 March 8th Entrepreneurship Programme 2020. Your entry should be in the form of an elevator pitch on video that summarises who you are, what you do, what problem you are trying to solve, and how you would solve the problem with the grant, if successful. This video should not exceed 60 seconds.

Entry Criteria

Start with your full name and location.

You MUST send your video via WhatsApp to 08095798693, and thereafter

upload your video on either Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and use the hashtag #FriendsOfProf, and tag @march8thng.

Because of the social transformation dimension of the challenge, applicants are required to post their video entries on social media.

Category 2- My Business Support Challenge | Grant Sum- N 250,000

Are you a small business looking to expand your current stock, hire staff or acquire basic equipment that would enhance profitability and operational efficiency so you can climb up to the next level of growth? If so, convince us by sending in an abridged business plan in no more than 500 words outlining your ideas, needs, and aspirations.

Entry Criteria

Business must be registered and must have been in existence for at least 1 year.

Submit a one-page proposal not exceeding 500 words describing your business and how ₦250, 000 will help it grow.

Category 3 – My Catalyst Support Challenge | ₦500,000

Are you an existing small business looking to expand your current scope either product-wise or geographically? Submit a business plan in no more than 750 words sharing your expansion and funding plans.

Entry Criteria

Business must be registered and must have been in existence for at least 2 years.

Submit a proposal not exceeding 800 words describing your existing business and the new products or services you want to venture into and how you will apply the funds, if successful.

Category 4 – My Bold Innovation Challenge

Business must be registered and must have been in existence for at least 2 years. Are you a young entrepreneur with an innovative idea that provides a solution to a common need or promotes sustainability? Does your idea have the potential to positively contribute to people, places, and profit? If so, convince us by sending a competitive business plan pitching your ideas and the supporting rationale in no more than 1,000 words.

Entry Criteria

Write a proposal not exceeding 1,000 words on how ₦1 Million will help your business advance your innovative idea.

General terms and conditions (applicable to all categories). Entrants must :

: Reside in Nigeria.

Be aged between 18 to 35 years.

Be a registered Nigerian business.

Only apply to one category. Applying to more than one will lead to disqualification.

All entries except those for My Big Idea Business Challenge must be submitted at www.march8th.ng

Submit according to the category you are applying for.

Health Grant Reward Category | ₦1,000,000

Nominate a health professional or worker (nurse, doctor, attendant, etc.) in your State who has exhibited compassion, care, professionalism, and diligence during the past year. Your nominations should be filled out on the march8th.ng portal providing information about your nominee and the reason(s) for your nomination.

Entries open at 12.00 am on Monday, the 8th of March, 2021, and close at 11:59 pm on Sunday, the 14th of March, 2021.

