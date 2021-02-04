February 4, 2021 20

BizWatch Nigeria earlier this week reported that The United States embassy in Nigeria announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are in demand in the US.

The FLTA programme is designed to offer young foreign teachers an opportunity to teach Yoruba language and culture to American students in universities and colleges.

The grant covers the grantee’s round trip airfare to the U.S., a settling-in allowance, monthly stipend, housing allowance, health insurance, and tuition scholarship for their coursework.

The program is open to applicants who major in English Language, Education, Hausa, Yoruba, Linguistics and Languages.

How To Apply For Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program In US

Returning applicants should sign onto the website, while new users should create a profile using this link; enter an e-mail address and create a password. Please remember this password because it will be used throughout the application process.

Applicants are strongly advised to read the instructions preceding the application carefully.

All applicants must fill out the application forms completely and attach their supporting documents online (3 letters of references, Curriculum Vitae, academic transcripts from each post-secondary institution attended and writing samples).

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu’s Facebook Account Blocked

Essays should address the program goals and include future plans of teaching English language in Nigeria.

Hard copies of official academic transcripts should be forwarded to our office by regular mail.

Yoruba

Interested applicants should address the envelope to the Fulbright Program Officer, Public Affairs Section, U.S. Consulate General, 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hausa

Interested applicants should address the envelope to the Cultural Affairs Assistant, U.S. Embassy, Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive, Central Area, Abuja.