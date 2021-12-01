How To Apply For Davido’s ₦250m Orphanage Fund

December 1, 2021 154

Popular singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened an online portal for orphanages to apply for the ₦250 million funds, to celebrate his 29th birthday.

The singer had on Monday announced that the application has begun and is open for only registered orphanages in Nigeria.

Here’s how orphanages can apply for Davido’s fund:

Interested orphanage operators are to follow the link: https://linktr.ee/davidoorphanagedonations

Once the link opens, click on the ‘orphanage registration link’ option to proceed.

Click on the ‘continue’ option to read the rules of filling the form.

Fill the form correctly.

Instructions for applications.

Kindly fill out every field as clearly and as detailed as possible.

Attach documents to support request.

All information entered will be verified as inconsistency may lead to disqualification.

Note: The Committee may conduct search and physical inspection unannounced. Registration closes on Thursday, 2nd of December 2021.