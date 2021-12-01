fbpx

How To Apply For Davido’s ₦250m Orphanage Fund

December 1, 2021
Popular singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened an online portal for orphanages to apply for the ₦250 million funds, to celebrate his 29th birthday.

The singer had on Monday announced that the application has begun and is open for only registered orphanages in Nigeria.

Here’s how orphanages can apply for Davido’s fund:

Click on the ‘continue’ option to read the rules of filling the form.

Fill the form correctly.

Instructions for applications.

Kindly fill out every field as clearly and as detailed as possible.

Attach documents to support request.

All information entered will be verified as inconsistency may lead to disqualification.

Note: The Committee may conduct search and physical inspection unannounced. Registration closes on Thursday, 2nd of December 2021.

REVEALED: Top 7 Ways To Prevent Snakes From Chilling Your Toilet

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

