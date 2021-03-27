How To Apply For BBNaija Season 6

March 27, 2021 111

MultiChoice Nigeria recently announced a mouth-watering ₦90 million grand prize for the winner of the upcoming season 6 of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

The company made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Want to be among the first to audition for #BBNaija Season 6? All you have to do is follow these simple #BBNEarlyAccess steps. Yes, it’s that easy!



Renew your @DStvNg and @GOtvNg subscriptions between the 24th and 31st of March to qualify for this.https://t.co/Ai4WvYdv8W pic.twitter.com/De0hqbGzFj — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) March 24, 2021

Big Brother Naija

MultiChoice Nigeria also announced early auditions for prospective housemates ahead of this year’s edition of the reality TV show.

The amount makes it the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving — since the BBNaija debuted in 2006.

Season 5 ‘lockdown’ edition

Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 5 themed lockdown edition was sizzling hot in a high demand by the audience. The auditions took place virtually due to the pandemic, out of the thousands applicants who showed their interests by sending a video stting why they should appear on the show, 20 persons were selected. BBN season 5 premiered 19 July, 2020 on Africa Magic. Laycon was announced the winner of last year’s edition, bagging home ₦85 million and other prizes.

How to audition early, qualify for BBNaija season 6 2021

To gain early access to the audition interested participants are expected to subscribe to any of the packages; Dstv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Comfam, Yanga or Gotv Max or Joli and should make payment for subscription between 24 to 31 March

Send an email to [email protected] with your smartcard or IUC number in order to receive a unique website link to complete your registration.

Interested contestants should record a 2-minute video sharing their reason with Big Brother why they deserve to be in the house.

Participants must be at least 21 years or older by June 2021 and must possess a valid identity document to qualify for the show.

Requirements

Interested participants must be at least 21 years old by June 2021

A valid means of identity should be tendered

Subscribe to the packages highlighted by MultiChoice before April 1, 2021