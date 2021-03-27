fbpx
How To Apply For BBNaija Season 6

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

How To Apply For BBNaija Season 6

March 27, 20210111
How To Apply For BBNaija Season 6

MultiChoice Nigeria recently announced a mouth-watering ₦90 million grand prize for the winner of the upcoming season 6 of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

The company made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Big Brother Naija

MultiChoice Nigeria also announced early auditions for prospective housemates ahead of this year’s edition of the reality TV show.

The amount makes it the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving — since the BBNaija debuted in 2006.

READ ALSO: Prices Of Food Rose In February – NBS

Season 5 ‘lockdown’ edition

Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 5 themed lockdown edition was sizzling hot in a high demand by the audience. The auditions took place virtually due to the pandemic, out of the thousands applicants who showed their interests by sending a video stting why they should appear on the show, 20 persons were selected. BBN season 5 premiered 19 July, 2020 on Africa Magic. Laycon was announced the winner of last year’s edition, bagging home ₦85 million and other prizes.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: MultiChoice To Splash ₦90 million Prize Money On Winner Of Season 6

How to audition early, qualify for BBNaija season 6 2021

To gain early access to the audition interested participants are expected to subscribe to any of the packages; Dstv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Comfam, Yanga or Gotv Max or Joli and should make payment for subscription between 24 to 31 March

Send an email to [email protected] with your smartcard or IUC number in order to receive a unique website link to complete your registration.

Interested contestants should record a 2-minute video sharing their reason with Big Brother why they deserve to be in the house.

Participants must be at least 21 years or older by June 2021 and must possess a valid identity document to qualify for the show.

Requirements

Interested participants must be at least 21 years old by June 2021

A valid means of identity should be tendered

Subscribe to the packages highlighted by MultiChoice before April 1, 2021

About Author

How To Apply For BBNaija Season 6
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 7, 20190114

R. Kelly Re-arrested over Failure to Pay $161,000 Child Support

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram R&B superstar R. Kelly appears broke. His lawyers suggested so after he was taken into custody Wednesday for failing to pay child support, just weeks af
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSSOCIETY
April 21, 2016056

Celebrities Join Force With NYPF To Create Jobs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tuface Idibia and Stephanie Okereke-Linus have joined forces with the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum NYPF in their struggle to grow more aboriginal entr
Read More
Davido ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
August 25, 20180156

Davido Congratulates Tiwa Savage on Sold out Indigo O2 Concert

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Davido took to his IG page to celebrate her as she sold out her own concert, ‘The Savage Tour’ which will hold today at Indigo at the O2 in London. He wrote
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.