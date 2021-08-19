How Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund Will Aid National Growth

August 19, 2021 126

Like most African countries, Nigeria has infrastructural deficits, and for a nation striving to achieve development, closing the gap requires an investment of around three trillion USD over the next 30 years. This highlights the need for urgent and concerted efforts to help with solving the problem.

Furthermore, the unprecedented occurrence of the COVID-19 Pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of economies across the world and emphasised the need to implement diversified investments that yield returns. In addition, current challenges plaguing the government’s earnings have restrained its efforts at solving some of these problems, hence the need for the involvement of financial organisations to lend much-needed support.

Considering this, Stanbic IBTC has introduced ₦100 billion infrastructure fund geared towards helping Nigeria improve its infrastructure while connecting investors with long-term capital. The Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund is an investment vehicle designed for institutional investors such as Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), Insurance Companies, Asset Managers and High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs).

The Fund is tailored at solving infrastructural challenges by providing infrastructural investment in critical sectors of the economy such as energy, telecommunications, healthcare, water treatment, waste management, and transportation, amongst others. This is centred on boosting economic impact and increasing confidence in the Nigerian capital market.

The Fund will be released in tranches and has a 12-year maximum term period that provides the governance framework to ensure that investors are kept aware of the investments. It is geared at whetting investors’ appetite for infrastructure-dedicated funds.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited takes pride in its experience and expertise of over two decades in investment management. The organisation has been at the forefront of spearheading Nigeria’s infrastructural development by providing innovative products, and Stanbic IBTC’s mutual funds offer diverse options for investors with different risk appetites. These products are also suitable for varying market conditions, thus allowing investors to freely rotate between strategies, depending on the market outlook.

The Fund will make investments that have positive multiplier effects, particularly in the areas of social and environmental benefits. To enquire about the investment opportunity, send an email to [email protected].