How Nigerian Students Can Get Scholarship To India – Ministry of Education

The Federal Scholarship Board under the Federal Ministry of Education discloses how Nigerian students can get scholarships into universities in India.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the board, stating that Nigerian students can get scholarships for courses in the sciences, humanities, commerce, and engineering.

It noted that students with excellent academic records “with minimum of 60 percent marks or GPA 3 out of 5 in qualifying examinations” can apply.

The statement also noted that “A 500-word essay in English needs to be submitted to ascertain English proficiency. Students can also submit their TOFEL/IELTS/ Standardized Test scores, if available.”

Students seeking to apply for the scholarship would need to visit this link and create an account before they can apply online.

It was also stated that “Universities/Institutions may also conduct an online interview for applicants. Shortlisted students would appear for personal interview and verification at the Indian High Commission. Health Certificate is important.”