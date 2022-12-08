How Nigeria Can Tackle Food Insecurity – Fayemi

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), has charged governments at all levels to create urban agriculture-friendly policies in order to bridge the rising food gaps in the world.

In a statement signed by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh of his media office in Abuja, Fayemi explained that urban agriculture is a vital strategy for building the resilience of cities’ food supply, reducing poverty and increasing employment, as well as improving nutritional outcomes, and mitigating environmental degradation of urban spaces.

“Urban agriculture is defined as the production, distribution, and marketing of food in cities and metropolitan areas,” he said.

The agriculture expert made this appeal at the 2022 Brazil-Africa Forum which was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, recently with the theme: ‘Sustainable Cities: Global challenges, local solutions’.

According to Fayemi, “Policies about urban agriculture must be improved for the enhancement of urban agriculture benefits as well as the reduction of the risks associated with public health and environmental hazards.

‘’Policy integration should pay attention to issues such as urban land use planning, health, waste management, social housing, slum upgrading, park, and nature management.”

IMF predicts higher food prices in 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its ‘Nigeria: Staff Concluding Statement of the 2022 Article IV Mission’ report cited by BizWatch Nigeria, had asked Nigerians to brace up, as it predicted that food prices would soar high in the election year.

According to the fund, while the flooding is responsible for the destruction of agricultural produce in affected areas in Nigeria, which include Kogi, and Benue states, food prices would worsen in the election year also due to the volatility in the value of the naira, the Federal Government’s continued dependence on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for financing its budget deficit, and climate change.