fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityHOW-TOs

How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal

August 31, 2021085
How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal

Many N-Power beneficiaries have encountered some challenges with their Local Government Area (LGA) information after the completion of their applications, and in this post, we will be showing you how to select your LGA using the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) portal.

Beneficiaries have noticed that after receiving messages regarding their being shortlisted into the N-Power programme, they weren’t deployed.

The reason for the non-deployment of these beneficiaries emanates from the single reason that their choice of programme within the scheme was not available in their chosen LGA, and were directed to select another programme available in that LGA.

Do not fret, we will be showing you how to ensure that you get deployed by choosing a new programme if the initial N-Power programme was not available in your LGA.

READ ALSO: Week 10 Pool Fixture For Sat Sep 11 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

How To Select a New N-Power Programme Using NASIMS Portal

Here are the steps you need to follow if you want to select a new N-Power programme to ensure that you get deployed.

  • First, you log into your NASIMS portal which can be found here.
  • Then you select ‘Deployment’, and the following programmes will be displayed: N-Teach, N-Health, and N-Agro.
  • After that, you select the new programme you want, and then you submit.

Following those steps, you should receive a message from N-Power regarding your status.

About Author

How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

N-power physical verification Biz Opportunity
July 5, 202101419

N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National So
Read More
NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses Biz OpportunityBizWomanCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 28, 202101057

NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has launched a N10 billion fund to support export-oriented enterprises managed by women and youths. The fund called
Read More
N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million - FG Biz OpportunityNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 2, 202101106

N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million – FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has stated that beneficiaries of the N-Power programme will be increased to 1 million, up from the initial 500,000 beneficiaries. Thi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.