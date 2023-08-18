How Much Money Is Spent On Groceries In Nigeria, Other Countries?

Picodi.com analyst team checked the statistical data from 105 countries and calculated how much money people spend on their groceries worldwide.

The collected data shows that, depending on a country, grocery spendings can vary from a few percent up to over half of consumer spending. For example, less than a tenth of spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages consumed at home can be found in countries such as the USA – 6.7%, Singapore – 8.4%, the UK – 8.7%, Ireland – 9.2% and Switzerland – 9.9%.

In this ranking, Nigeria ranked 105th out of 105 countries – food and non-alcoholic beverages make up 59.0% of spending on goods and services. This result is similar to the one in Bangladesh (52.7%), Kenya (56.1%) and Myanmar (56.6%).

Among the countries included in the ranking, the highest percentage of spending on groceries can be found in Nigeria, Myanmar and Kenya – 59%, 56.6% and 56.1% respectively.

How much money is spent on groceries in Africa?

The highest grocery spending in Africa can be found in Egypt ($114/month), followed by South Africa ($77/month) and Kenya ($74/month).

An average Nigerian spends $62 (₦48,186) monthly on groceries.

The lowest grocery spending can be found in Uganda ($24/month), Ethiopia ($20/month) and Tanzania ($15/month).

