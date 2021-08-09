How MTN Will Select Winners Of 20 SUVs

August 9, 2021 63

MTN has stated the criteria for gifting its customers the 20 brand new Honda SUVs to mark its 20 years of operation in Nigeria.

On Sunday August 8, 2021, the telecoms company celebrated its 20 years of operations in Nigeria, and gave 200 MB free data and airtime to all its 68.9 million subscribers.

Explaining how it intends to share the car gift, the company said customers who activated the MTN SIM cards on the day of its anniversary per year will be selected.

It said, “There is no competition involved. The cars are a gift, a token of heartfelt appreciation to our customers.

“It is clear that we would not be here without you, so, for our anniversary, we are ginving a selection of customers who joined our Y’ello Family ( by activating their numbers on the MTN network), on our anniversary. One customer will be selected per year and all 20 will be announced.”