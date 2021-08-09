fbpx

How MTN Will Select Winners Of 20 SUVs

August 9, 2021063
MTN has stated the criteria for gifting its customers the 20 brand new Honda SUVs to mark its 20 years of operation in Nigeria.

On Sunday August 8, 2021, the telecoms company celebrated its 20 years of operations in Nigeria, and gave 200 MB free data and airtime to all its 68.9 million subscribers.

Explaining how it intends to share the car gift, the company said customers who activated the MTN SIM cards on the day of its anniversary per year will be selected.

READ ALSO: MTN Marks 20 Years Anniversary With Car, Data, Airtime Gifts

It said, “There is no competition involved. The cars are a gift, a token of heartfelt appreciation to our customers.

“It is clear that we would not be here without you, so, for our anniversary, we are ginving a selection of customers who joined our Y’ello Family ( by activating their numbers on the MTN network), on our anniversary. One customer will be selected per year and all 20 will be announced.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

