How I Made Buhari President After Failing 3 Times -Tinubu

June 2, 2022 210

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu has revealed that his political affluence and wealth were what helped President Muhammadu Buhari defeat his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 elections.

Addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates ahead of their primary elections scheduled for next week, Tinubu bragged that if not for him, Buhari would not have become Nigeria’s president.

While noting that he had never said such in public before, Tinubu highlighted how Buhari failed to become President after three attempts, adding that the latter even vowed not to contest anymore.

The APC chieftain also revealed that Buhari desperately wanted him to become his Vice, but he refused and appointed Prof. Yemi Osinbajo instead.

His words: “You have not heard this from me before. This is the first place I am saying this.“If not for me that led the war front, Buhari won’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina, I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas.

“Since he has emerged I have not been appointed Minister. I didn’t get nor request a contract. This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure.

“Since the time we started with the Action Congress, Action Congress of Nigeria, and now the All Progressives Congress, I wanted to contest for president that time.

“This is me telling you between me and God Almighty, Buhari called me to be his Vice President. He said because the first time he contested, he picked Okadigbo, flamboyant, catholic, but Nigerians didn’t vote for him.

“The second time, he picked another Igbo, Omesioke, Nigerians didn’t vote for him, that if he goes to bring the Pope to run as his vice, Nigerians won’t vote for him, “but you, Bola Tinubu, you have six governors, you have never lost an election before, come and be my vice”.

“He knew all the calculations then favoured us, that is why he wanted me as his vice, but I told him to let us build the party first. And when we finished building the party after we brought in people from the PDP, Saraki now saw that those from the PDP will not get anything if Buhari, a Muslim becomes the president and me, also a Muslim becomes his vice, he won’t get the senate president and the senate president cannot also be a Muslim, that was how they started the campaign of calumny against me.

“And I told them that I have a candidate that is a Christan that I can nominate so that the party will not break, that was how I nominated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. I surrendered my right to him (Osinbajo).

“I was asked to submit three names, Yemi Cardozo, Wale Edun, and Yemi Osinbajo, but I told them if I submit three names, they will play a game, they may make it four and pick the fourth one. I gave them one name and that was Osinbajo.”