EXCLUSIVE: How I Came About My ‘Investor’ Trademark – Sabinus

Popular social media skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, otherwise known as Sabinus, has revealed that he got his trademark ‘Investor’ during the shooting of one of his videos.

In an exclusive interview with BizWatch Nigeria, where he made this known, Sabinus said it was easy for him to get ‘Investor’ as a trademark considering the fact that he doesn’t shoot with a script.

“The truth is my trademarks, including ‘Investor’, come about during the shooting of my skits since I don’t shoot with a script. I do more freestyling. I just have an idea of what to shoot. Then people around me are also talented, and we challenged each other in words game, and make things better. It’s not like a script where if you make a mistake, you will have to start again. I work with ideas and I shoot,” he explained.

As reported in May 2022, Sabinus slammed more than N1 billion on two firms for the unauthorised usafe of his trademark -‘Something hooge’.

In a legal notice addressed to Friesland Foods, Sabinus through his lawyer, Stanley Alieke, noted that the phrase was his registered trademark and therefore.

“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product,” the legal notice dated Monday, May 27, 2022, read.

“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularised by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.

“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights,” it added.

When asked about his threatened lawsuit against Friesland Foods, makers of Peak Milk, and UAC Foods, the makers of the sausage roll Gala, Sabinus who refused to talk on the matter, assured that his management would communicate, as he maintained he is mainly focused on producing comedic content for his fans.